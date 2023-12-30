Biden scorched-earth policy. Prepares to seize $300B Russian assets

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It is doubtful that any decision has been made yet on stealing Russia’s $300 billion held by Western banks. The Biden Regime and its E.U. and NATO lackeys can’t bear the drip of reality that is leaking out now about Ukraine losing the war. Like elevating Ukraine for NATO or E.U. inclusion, this is mainly a way to stick a finger in the eye of Putin as he makes fools of them in winning the war. It is all about trying to control the narrative but there are two other aspects of this latest theatre performance. Speaker Johnson has cut… Read more »