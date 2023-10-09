Biden, Netanyahu foreign policy blinders. Neocons push Iran escalation

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The media have no evidence that Iran was involved — they’re quoting an article from the WSJ written by a reporter who was fired from Reuters for lying, and she has no credible sources backing her lies. State Dept officials have come out and said they have no proof of Iran’s involvement, and the Israeli officials have said the same. The US media is driving this narrative because the neocons want to use this “opportunity” to start a war with Iran.
Alexander shows great concern for Israel, but ignores the 75 years of oppression by Israel of the Palestinians people. He clearly has been listening to only one side, and swallowing the war propaganda about Hamas’s tactics. Meanwhile, Israel is retaliating with war crimes against the civilian population: cutting off water supplies, electricity and food. Are these “military” tactics in line with the Geneva Convention? Will Alexander condemn them and maybe read a book or two about the history of the Occupation? His pompous and incorrect “analysis” of this war now makes me doubt everything he has been saying about Ukraine.
Sorry to burst your bubble Alexander, but Hamas has signaled to Al Jazeera that they’ve accomplished their objective and are now open to a truce with Israel. So no, they’re not looking to spread the war throughout the ME. If you actually knew something about the Occupation and Hamas, you’d know this. Please learn before you make more foolish statements.
Egypt warned Israel ten days ago. This was a false flag event to start a war with Iran.
As Sullivan asserted the Middle East has been stable for a while. The only rogue element is the Israeli/Neocon faction.