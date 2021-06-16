in Latest, Video

Biden gets Putin “killer” question. Creepy laugh, brain freeze follows

An Apparently Confused Biden Goes Silent After Fielding Question About Putin

More clips have surfaced which highlight Biden’s apparent difficulty in handling unscripted back-and-forth discussion during his ongoing foreign policy focused Europe trip. As early as the weekend at the G-7 the Associated Press had noticed a “handful of verbal stumbles” the US president made. As we also highlighted there would be more to come.

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
June 16, 2021

https://youtu.be/dlw5lNIQN1c

“This is a man so shallow and so lacking in any kind of seriousness it should sober people”

