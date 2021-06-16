Biden gets Putin “killer” question. Creepy laugh, brain freeze follows
****News Topic 444*****
An Apparently Confused Biden Goes Silent After Fielding Question About Putin
An Apparently Confused Biden Goes Silent After Fielding Question About Putin
More clips have surfaced which highlight Biden’s apparent difficulty in handling unscripted back-and-forth discussion during his ongoing foreign policy focused Europe trip. As early as the weekend at the G-7 the Associated Press had noticed a “handful of verbal stumbles” the US president made. As we also highlighted there would be more to come.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
https://youtu.be/dlw5lNIQN1c
“This is a man so shallow and so lacking in any kind of seriousness it should sober people”