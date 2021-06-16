US-Russia Summit, Navalny and Nord Stream 2
The Duran: Episode 1005
Twitter Buzzes Guessing What’s on Flashcards Used by Biden at Summit With Putin
Twitter Buzzes Guessing What’s on Flashcards Used by Biden at Summit With Putin
The Russian and US presidents are holding their face-to-face meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, with the summit – the first of its kind since 2018 – taking place amid the latest escalation of tensions between the two nuclear superpowers.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Another Version, Made Gods Greece, Rome, Europe application of Holding them accountable for 3 generations even to.two..the 4 th generation, thus Ra, Thoth, Geb, Sky Goddess Nut Mother of the Gods. Upgrade of Gods for Europe. Marshall, with regards for Behdety…