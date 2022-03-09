in Latest, Video

Biden & EU dig a deeper hole as world watches in disbelief (Live)

514 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mats L
Mats L
March 9, 2022

Sorry, but I don’t think Mr. Luongo adds to the generally high quality of these discussions. Too much demagogic ranting between any substantial information makes it tiring to listen to. :-/

0
Reply

Nuland testifies that labs do exist in Ukraine, and then this happens… Ukraine update 2