The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nuland testifies that labs do exist in Ukraine, and then this happens… Ukraine update 2
***News Topic 772***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nuland is lying like always, the US has Bio-Weapon Labs planted/placed/stationed all over Ukraine and elsewhere around the globe and 100% with NO GOOD intentions. BTW the Pentagon finances/bankrolls 50% of the annual budget of the infamous Chemical-Weapons Lab ‘Porton Down’ in Wilshire UK near Salisbury, of course just a coincidence right? Just saying.
US NATO EU caught red handed just-in-time. UN Security Council and Sect. General Antonio Gutterrs have a case to expose to the world of US NATO EU involvement in developing BIO WMD (bio weapons of Mass Destruction) in Ukraine. Just EVIL this cabal of chinless wonders.
Rubio ( the ‘little thick’ senator Trump humiliated ) was too stupid to ask the follow up questions as to why, when how many and where were these bio labs, who and why were they there and permitted, and why were they ordered by the US to conceal just after the timely Russian operation in Ukraine. Rubiro provided the lead response to expose the nuland orifice response.