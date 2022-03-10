in Latest, Video

Oil Price Surges, China Says Friendship with Russia Rock Solid, Russia Tightens Trap Around Ukraine

Alexander Mercouris

Diana
Diana
March 10, 2022

Thank you Alexander. Very interesting. Just a footnote on Russians in Western Europe. From what I’ve seen and what people have told me is that the majority are extremely wealthy and, perhaps because this wealth has recently been obtained, see themselves as superior beings. I have taught one or two Russian adults (people who’ve met their Swiss partners when the latter worked in Russia or whose husbands have been transferred here for work) and they have been charming. But these are ordinary people not the ones who frequent Knightsbridge and the Alps.

