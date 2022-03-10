Oil Price Surges, China Says Friendship with Russia Rock Solid, Russia Tightens Trap Around Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Thank you Alexander. Very interesting. Just a footnote on Russians in Western Europe. From what I’ve seen and what people have told me is that the majority are extremely wealthy and, perhaps because this wealth has recently been obtained, see themselves as superior beings. I have taught one or two Russian adults (people who’ve met their Swiss partners when the latter worked in Russia or whose husbands have been transferred here for work) and they have been charming. But these are ordinary people not the ones who frequent Knightsbridge and the Alps.