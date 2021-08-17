Biden delivers awful Afghanistan speech. HIDES from press. RETREATS to Camp David
The Duran: Episode 1063
Biden Blames Everyone But Himself For Failure In Afghanistan
In what was widely being described as the most important and anticipated speech so far of his presidency, given the magnitude of horrific images the world beheld coming out of Kabul on Monday, Biden’s words can be summed up with the main theme of shouldering off the blame to the Afghan people, Trump, and prior administrations (though conveniently not Obama of course).
