Moscow Says Situation in Kabul “Stabilising” As Blinken Looks For Help With Evacuation From Wang Yi and Lavrov
Taliban places Russian Embassy in Kabul under protection — presidential envoy
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has already secured the outside perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Russia’s Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday. “They have already placed the outside perimeter of the Russian Embassy in Kabul under protection,” he said.
О телефонном разговоре Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова с Министром иностранных дел Китайской Народной Республики Ван И
16 августа состоялся телефонный разговор Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова с Министром иностранных дел КНР Ван И. В ходе беседы подчеркнуто важное значение Договора о добрососедстве, дружбе и сотрудничестве между нашими странами, 20-летие которого отмечается в этом году, для развития всего комплекса российско-китайских отношений всеобъемлющего партнерства и стратегического взаимодействия, достигших наивысшего уровня в своей истории.
Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan after its president’s flight
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan in light of the actual change of regime in that country was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Ashraf Ghani should go on trial before Afghan people for fleeing country — Russian envoy
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani deserves to go on trial before the Afghan people for fleeing the country in the most disgraceful manner, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday in an interview with the Zvezda (or Star) TV channel, published on the news outlet’s website.
