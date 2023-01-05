The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden, Bradleys to Ukraine. Macron, light tanks. Estonia, seize assets. Poland, WW2 reparations. U/1
Topic 830
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Listen man, I make sense.
Not a joke, folks. Dog-faced pony soldier. D’oh, you know the thing.
Presumably the USA has decided that Ukraine is going to be just one massive junk yard. They have been trying to decommission anything built by Bradley for decades, so I understand, and, obviously, the whole of Europe has been encouraged to get rid of their old stuff, so that they can buy new from the MIC in the USA. (It’s the plot from Aladdin. “Bring out your old tanks! New tanks for old! New tanks for old!)
On another note, Alex, I can’t believe you look that good, living on a diet of burgers, coffee and beer. Unbelievable.