Steve Bannon And China’s Deep State

“I consider Xi Jinping the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world.

“China has emerged as the greatest economic and national security threat the United States has ever faced”

–Steve Bannon, 2019

How to Overthrow the Communist Party of China

On June 4, 2020, purged billionaire deep state operative Guo Wengui (aka: Miles Guo), now operating from New York City, established a new organization called ‘The New Federal State of China’ with a shiny new flag, constitution and cheesy anthem – devoted entirely to the overthrow of the Chinese government… which will undoubtedly happen any day within Guo’s wildest imagination.

When this project was unveiled, Steve Bannon and Guo stood shoulder to shoulder on the Asian millionaire’s $28 million yacht in the New York harbor with the statue of liberty featured in the background and planes carrying flags announcing the new Federal State of China flying overhead.

Since escaping arrest from China in 2014, Guo soon partnered up with Steve Bannon, financing his War Room broadcast, and co-founding several media platforms and foundations such as GTV, Gnews, the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society.

Introducing Miles Guo

Miles Guo represented a typical local oligarch in China accumulating a vast fortune which peaked at over one billion dollars in 2014 when he headed Zenith Enterprises real estate and Beijing Morgan Investments (a JP Morgan tentacle inside China).

While never becoming a member of the Communist Party, unlike disgraced deep state figure Jack Ma of Alibaba and Davos fame, Guo had made his fortune much like the Russian oligarchs of the liberalizing 1990s — via blackmail, bribery and plunder. In 1980s China, just as we saw across 1990s Russia, a vast predatory looting occurred into the hands of conscience-free pirates beholden to their western controllers in London and Wall Street.

Guo was among the first batch of young sociopaths who played a role in the attempted Soros-fueled color revolution led by Soros-asset Zhao Ziyang (former Premier 1980-1987 and then head of the Chinese Communist Party from 1987-89).

When Zhao was removed from power during his attempted coup d’état at Tiananmen Square in June 1989, leading to Soros’ lifetime ban later that year, Guo was one of the hundreds of Zhao assets arrested, spending nearly two years in jail during the early 1990s [1].

Upon his release, Guo quickly went back to work rebuilding his empire using no shortage of dirty tricks and help from leading figures centered around China’s powerful ministry of state security and billionaire Shanghai Clique of former CPC chairmen Jiang Zemin (1989-2002) and Hu Jintao (2002-2012).

Guo’s luck ran out in 2014 when he found himself facing dozens of charges of bribery, extortion, blackmail, and rape. Guo’s inevitable prosecution was fueled by a much larger crackdown of China’s deep state led by Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Xi Jinping Drains the Swamp

Between 2012-2022, over 4.7 million Chinese party officials faced punishment for bribery and corruption charges, while CIA front groups tied to the National Endowment for Democracy were cut off from their western support. US Intelligence operatives including disgraced neo-con John Bolton admitted as much in a Nov. 10, 2021 Bloomberg article which read:

“Xi’s sweeping efforts to change China’s domestic politics and consolidate his control also have taken a toll on American intelligence… The shift from a system of ‘collective’ leadership under former Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao toward one dominated by Xi means that the CIA has had to go from focusing on the inner circles of seven or even nine top leaders to, effectively, just one.”

Some examples of high officials purged from positions of vast power within China include Ministry of State Security officials Ma Jian (vice minister for Public Security from 2006-2015) and Zhou Youngkang (minister of public security from 2002-2007) who were arrested and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

According to investigative reporter Pepe Escobar, both men were handlers of Miles Guo and were close allies to Ling Jihua (Chief of Staff to Hu Jintao) who was found guilty of bribery and sentenced to life in prison in 2016. Another associate of this hive was Sun Zhengcai who found himself ousted as a Politburo member and sentenced to life in prison in 2018. On top of this list, former vice minister of police Sun Lijun was arrested in 2022 on corruption charges, Chinese Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei was jailed for 13.5 years in 2019 on bribery charges while former Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death sentence in 2021.

The list goes on much longer, but you get the point.

Miles Guo Comes to America

While his handlers and associates went to prison, Guo’s usefulness within China dried up and so he joined thousands of other billionaire traitors receiving sanctuary abroad where he was put to work in the USA conducting asymmetrical warfare operations against his homeland.

In January 2021, two Bannon-Guo controlled think tanks named The Rule of Law Society and Rule of Law Foundation financed the report conducted by Hong Kong-based researcher Dr Li Meng Yan painting China as the singular agency which unleashed COVID-19 onto the world. Although this claim was not based on any actual evidence, its conclusions were amplified across think tanks, government agencies, and western press outlets while ignoring the 320+ Pentagon-controlled biolabs scattered across the face of the earth.

Among Guo’s close friends has been none other than Tony Blair (who wrote Guo a letter of recommendation when he applied to purchase his first $60 million condo in New York in 2015) and Connie Morgan, heiress to the JP Morgan dynasty who is also a leading supporter of Guo’s Federalist State of New China.

During a June 4, 2022 event celebrating the second anniversary of the Federalist State of New China (and anniversary of the failed Tiananmen Square color revolution), Guo interviewed Ms. Morgan where the heiress explained that the Morgan clan are American heroes for having bailed out the USA in times of financial crisis in 1903 and 1913 which was re-emphasized by Guo who proudly felt that he had set the record strait once and for all.

In the midst of this interview, Guo stated:

“Mrs. Morgan has made it very clear. There were no stakeholders from Morgan family in Federal Reserve, nor did they get involved with deep state. So this is rumor… Morgan family is real patriots for America.”

A Word on Steve Bannon

It is worthwhile to take a moment to review the role played by Guo’s close associate and devout anti-China Cold Warrior Steve Bannon who President Trump rightly booted from his team in August 2017.

Between 2017 to the present, Bannon has worked hard to coral Trump supporters in America and the European right into a new anti-Chinese united front while reviving the neo-con “clash of civilizations” doctrine with a vengeance — except modified for an alt-right audience distrustful of the conventional tactics of mainstream neocons.

One of the main conduits Bannon chose to unleash this assault early on was titled the Committee on Present Danger-China which he founded alongside a group of intelligence operatives, raging neocons and grifters in March 2019. Labelling China’s Belt and Road as a new empire threatening to undo America and enslave the world, Bannon’s think tank stated:

“As with the Soviet Union in the past, communist China represents an existential and ideological threat to the United States and to the idea of freedom – one that requires a new American consensus regarding the policies and priorities required to defeat this threat.”

Bannon has also found himself working ever more tightly with the anti-Beijing CIA-funded cult Falun Gong which has been banned from China since 1999 and used by the CIA as a propaganda weapon against China claiming anecdotal evidence of Beijing-sponsored organ harvesting and killing of religious minorities.

Though selling itself as a meditation group, its leader Li Hongzhi is based in the USA where he has lived on a 427-acre compound named Dragon Springs in New York state while sitting atop a multi-billion dollar media and cultural empire. Much like the Church of Scientology, initiates of Li’s cult are led to believe that their founding guru has magical powers which allows him to cure all diseases, read minds and levitate. They are also told that their master has magical powers which keep the forces of evil living on other planets and even other dimensions from destroying the world.

As outlined in a revealing 1999 interview to Time Magazine, Li Hongzhi preaches that he is the sole salvation of humanity which has become corrupted by interdimensional aliens who have overtaken the bodies of humans for the past century and which have driven us into corruption by promoting scientific progress throughout the 20th century. A portion of this interview is worth reviewing here:

Li Hongzhi: “…since the beginning of this century, aliens have begun to invade the human mind and its ideology and culture. TIME: Where do they come from? Li: The aliens come from other planets. The names that I use for these planets are different. Some are from dimensions that human beings have not yet discovered… The aliens have introduced modern machinery like computers and airplanes. They started by teaching mankind about modern science, so people believe more and more science, and spiritually, they are controlled. Everyone thinks that scientists invent on their own when in fact their inspiration is manipulated by the aliens. In terms of culture and spirit, they already control man. Mankind cannot live without science” … TIME: Are you a human being? Li: You can think of me as a human being. TIME: Are you from earth? Li: I don’t wish to talk about myself at a higher level. People wouldn’t understand it. TIME: What are the aliens after? Li: The aliens use many methods to keep people from freeing themselves from manipulation. They make earthlings have wars and conflicts, and develop weapons using science, which makes mankind more dependent on advanced science and technology. In this way, the aliens will be able to introduce their stuff and make the preparations for replacing human beings. The military industry leads other industries such as computers and electronics. TIME: Can you describe it? Li: One type looks like a human, but has a nose that is made of bone. Others look like ghosts. At first they thought that I was trying to help them. Now they know that I am sweeping them away.

Bannon has interfaced closely with the Falun Gong on a variety of projects including promoting the Falun Gong-affiliated Epoch Times which serves as the crown jewel in the Falun Gong’s New Tang Dynasty media empire. Bannon has even produced a Falun Gong-financed film titled Claws of the Red Dragon — putting him into the same boat as his left-handed mirror image George Soros who also supports the Falun Gong through Open Society Foundation’s partner organization Freedom House.

The contradiction arising from this alliance of pro-Trump sociopaths working with anti-Trump sociopaths only makes sense when you look at the anti-human game from the top down rather than the bottom up.

Setting the Stage for a New Crusade

It is here, that we start getting a fuller picture of the nature of the false ‘left vs right’ game being played, as we look at a City of London-based think tank which Bannon leads called the Dignitatis Humanae Institute located within an 800 year old monastery called the Abbey of Tristuli. This Abbey was constructed on the orders of Pope Innocent III in 1204 to celebrate the fourth Crusade which saw the strategically important sacking of Constantinople by hoards of Christian crusading mercenaries killing fellow Christians.



This victory was a veritable coup for the Venetian oligarchs who promptly took control of Constantinople’s vast maritime trade routes, strategic states and the city of Crete which also saw the rise to prominence of the Kalergi Clan who will come to play a very important and surprising role in this story. Pope Innocent III vastly expanded the Crusades during his 18 year reign leading to the largest bloodbaths of Christians killing Muslims in Spain and the Holy Land as well as the disastrous ‘Childrens’ Crusade of 1212 which saw thousands of European children sent off to take back the Holy Land alongside seasoned Templar mercenaries. What happened to these children remains a mystery, but it is likely that they were killed or sold into slavery in what was the first recorded global child trafficking operation in world history.

Innocent III also sanctioned a new order known as the Franciscans led by ‘the ecologists saint’ Francis of Assisi in 1209 who professed he could talk to animals. This order later served as the basis to the Jesuit order’s creation during the Spanish Hapsburg takeover of Rome in the early 15th century.

The Jesuit-trained Bannon joined this “institute” which professes to unite the international right around Christian values, alongside a plethora of other highly connected figures which were recently exposed in a powerful expose by researcher Stan Ezrol.

In his 2019 study, Ezrol described Bannon’s four other co-patrons of this Catholic group as “Archduke Otto Von Habsburg, successor to the throne of the Holy Roman Emperor when it was dissolved; His Royal Highness Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies and Duke of Castro, a leading figure in the anti-Renaissance wing of European nobility; Field Marshal the Lord Guthrie GCB (Knight of the Grand Cross), LVO (Lieutenant of the Victorian Order), OBE (Order of the British Empire); and Father Matthew Festing.”

A former chairman and current member of the institute even includes a member of the British Royal family Lord Nicholas Windsor who, like former Anglican operative Lord Guthrie and former British prime minister Tony Blair, converted to Catholicism to become an aspiring handler of the global alt-right.

Pan Europa 2.0 and Bannon’s New Crusade

In true Crusader fashion, Bannon’s notion of Christianity is not one that is compatible with the notion of respecting the differences of other religions. It is rather a chauvinistic view that demands total submission of lesser faiths outlined in his neo-Clash of Civilizations statement to Breitbart in 2016 saying:

“we’re [America] going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years… there’s no doubt about it.”

In another interview with The Economist, Bannon stated:

“I want the world to look back in 100 years and say, their mercantilist, Confucian system lost. The Judeo-Christian liberal West won.”

Completely ignoring the CIA-MI6 hand behind the growth of Islamic terrorism over the past forty years, Bannon delivered his remarks on the inevitable global war against Islam in 2014 stating:

“We are in an outright war against jihadist Islamic fascism. And this war is, I think, metastasizing far quicker than governments can handle it…We’re at the very beginning stages of a global conflict, and if we do not bind together as partners with others in other countries that this conflict is only going to metastasize… we are now, I believe, at the beginning stages of a global war against Islamic fascism.”

This coming Holy War of Civilizations can only happen if the abused right-wing conservative groups of the west can be united in a common front of course, and to achieve this, Bannon created a European-based foundation called simply ‘The Movement’ in 2018 designed to revive the neo-Bolshevik post-modern operations funded by George Soros across the west.

Although the economic crisis has not yet polarized the abused populations of Europe or the USA sufficiently to herd conservative mobs into Bannon’s net, be sure the infrastructure and game plan to weaponize the people is in place.

The Black Nobility and Bannon

The connection to the inner echelons of the European black nobility, centered around the networks of Otto von Hapsburg, take us into a driving nerve center of international fascism which shaped so much of the 20th century.

It was Otto von Hapsburg who had led the Pan European Movement (aka: Pan Europa) between 1973-2011 and it was this same movement that had been created and led by Otto Hapsburg’s mentor Count Richard Coundenhove-Kalergi (1894-1972) who founded the organization in 1922. Pan Europa was originally set up as a conservative Catholic umbrella organization in response to the spread of Bolshevism that had recently been used to overthrow the Russian government, and threatened to spread across Europe with vast influence in Hungary and Germany. Many of the figures who led these post-modernist reforms in the Bolshevik government of Hungary (such as Bolshevik Cultural Minister George Lukacs) became leading figures of the Frankfurt School and were soon to find themselves absorbed by the CIA in the wake of World War II.

As is too often the case with such false dualisms, the spread of Bolshevism was itself funded by the same oligarchical agencies which simultaneously bankrolled the conservative reactionaries of Pan Europa who were disgusted by the destruction of traditional values and norms carried out by the Bolshevik radicals.

It is noteworthy that Coudenhove-Kalergi was himself the scion of two ancient Venetian noble families. The Kalergi bloodline had come to power during Venice’s takeover of the Byzantine possession of Crete after the Fourth Crusade in 1204 and went on to play a prominent role in the affairs of state for the Venetian and then Hapsburg Empire for the next eight centuries. As for the Coudenhove side of the family, the Count described another point of connection to the Crusade saying:

“The Coudenhove line reaches back to the eleventh century, when two brothers Coudenhove joined the first Crusade in 1099, when Jerusalem was conquered for the first time by the united armies of the Christian knights of Europe. They had belonged to the oldest nobility of Northern Brabant, now a part of the Netherlands. At the end of the eighteenth century the Coudenhoves had been made counts of the Holy Roman Empire.”

Unfortunately, the young Count found himself out of a job once the Austro-Hungarian empire was dismantled in the wake of the first world war.

This void was filled by his new assignment to re-establish himself as a leading oligarch in a renewed feudal world empire, and while it may surprise you, the very design for the European Union (which may have also inspired Miles Guo’s design for the New Federalist State of China a century later), including the use of Beethoven’s 9th symphony as its anthem, was first outlined in detail by Kalergi himself.

Among the large array of early supporters of Coudenhove-Kalergi’s Pan Europa included the likes of Benito Mussolini, Winston Churchill, Walter Lippmann, Nazi finance minister Hjalmar Schacht, and Nazi geopolitician Karl Haushofer, while financiers Max Warburg and Louis de Rothschild bankrolled the organization.

In her 2022 book ‘The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set’, Cynthia Chung writes:

“According to Kalergi, his introduction to Max Warburg occurred in 1924 through Baron Louis Rothschild. Warburg immediately gave a donation of sixty thousand gold-marks to see the movement through its first three years. Kalergi suggested the donation be divided equally between Germany and Austria. ‘We agreed on the appointment of two trustees: Geheimrat Fritsch of the Dresdner Bank for the German tranche and Vice-President Brosche of the Kreditanstalt for the Austrian tranche.’ The Dresdner Bank would later be a major stakeholder in the construction company for Auschwitz. The bank’s deputy director was Hjalmar Schacht from 1908-1915 and he would continue to work closely with the bank afterwards. The Dresdner Bank was known as the bank of choice of Heinrich Himmler’s SS.”

In 1932, Coudenhove-Kalergi delivered a speech celebrating the great restoration of order that would emerge in the unified pan-European effort to put down Bolshevik anarchism saying:

“This eternal war can end only with the constitution of a world republic…. The only way left to save the peace seems to be a politic of peaceful strength, on the model of the Roman Empire, that succeeded in having the longest period of peace in the west thanks to the supremacy of his legions.”

In 1954, Coudenhove-Kalergi outlined the vision for the Pan European’s Open Conspiracy saying:

“The Pan European Union should become the unofficial representative of the multilingual European Nation – going beyond all languages and parties – and without any kind of Communist infiltration. This will force the PEU to become a solid international group, a political club, a kind of open conspiracy as H.G. Wells described in one of his books”

The governing religion of this new global regime would not actually be anything resembling authentic Christianity, but would merely wear a Christian costume in the same manner that the inquisition used Christian symbolism merely as a cover to advance a program of global war and genocide. The real religion of this elite would simply be a retooling of eugenics, as Kalergi states:

“The science of eugenics, which should lead to realization of practical biology, belongs to the future. It will soon be associated with Nietzsche’s world outlook and, through it, gain the striking power of a religion. Eugenics teaches the higher breeding of human beings, the exclusion of the less desirable from further reproduction. The new selective breeding.”

Although the Pan Europa was created as a “conservative Catholic” fascist opposition to the spread of Bolshevism (itself managed by intelligence agencies during the 19th and early 20th century), it is no small irony that the Jesuit-trained Bannon has stated that he models his tactics on those of Lenin.

Games within Games: How Not to Get Played

In an August 22, 2016 Daily Beast article, journalist Ronald Radosh described a conversation he had with Bannon two years earlier saying:

“… we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed. Shocked, I asked him what he meant. “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

On October 21, 2021 Bannon poured fuel onto the Liberal-narrative of “MAGA insurrection” on January 6, 2021 by calling for “20,000 shock troops to take over the government”.

Although a century has passed since Coudenhove-Kalergi’s pan Europa was founded, the same principles are shaping the contours of our current age. Just as vast systemic crises threatening the lives of the majority of souls living on our planet press ominously against our future as they had a century ago, similar techniques of controlled opposition and games within games are used by the same oligarchical class who have orchestrated the current state of affairs. Many good people whose hearts are too large and understanding too shallow have already gotten absorbed into false narratives that frame those mortal enemies of the West as either Russia or China, while ignoring the causal hand of those same oligarchical agencies seeking to reduce all sovereign nations and cultures to rubble under a new Crusade.

Don’t fall for it.

Footnote

[1] When the bloodbath failed to be sparked, with only 200-300 deaths (many of which being PLA soldiers), the plan was aborted and the most radical provocateurs beholden to the Soros operation were carried off to safer grounds in the USA and Canada under an MI6/CIA operation titled “Operation Yellowbird”. With the vast assistance of Hong Kong triads, these inciters were snuck out of China where many received luxurious rewards and scholarships at Ivy league universities in the USA forming what the Washington Post’s Gavin Hewitt described as “the nucleus of a democracy movement in exile”. Much has been written on the truth of Tiananmen Square’s events in 1989, and for any honest person evaluating the evidence presented on the topic (such as here, or here, or here), the case should be considered closed.

Bio: Matthew is the co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow, and host of The Great Game on Rogue News. He has authored the the four volume Clash of the Two Americas and in 2022 he co-authored Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It.

