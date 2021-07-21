Bezos travels to space, as common folks denied travel on earth
‘You guys paid for all this’: Internet fumes as billionaire Bezos thanks Amazon employees, customers for funding his trip to space
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos marked his return to Earth by thanking employees and customers of the retail giant for funding his trip to space, setting off critics who accused the billionaire of exploiting the poor and then gloating.
he traveled up his ass and back! look at the rendering of the video material!
🤣