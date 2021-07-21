in Latest, Video

Bezos travels to space, as common folks denied travel on earth

69 Views 1 Comment

Bezos travels to space, as common folks denied travel on earth

****News Topic 487*****
‘You guys paid for all this’: Internet fumes as billionaire Bezos thanks Amazon employees, customers for funding his trip to space

‘You guys paid for all this’: Internet fumes as billionaire Bezos thanks Amazon employees, customers for funding his trip to space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos marked his return to Earth by thanking employees and customers of the retail giant for funding his trip to space, setting off critics who accused the billionaire of exploiting the poor and then gloating.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bogsik
bogsik
July 21, 2021

he traveled up his ass and back! look at the rendering of the video material!
🤣

0
Reply

Biden White House targets 12 people for ‘misinformation’