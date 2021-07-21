in Latest, Video

Biden White House targets 12 people for ‘misinformation’

212 Views

Biden White House targets 12 people for ‘misinformation’

****News Topic 486*****
‘Facebook isn’t killing people’: Biden walks back own comments, insists platform must do more to fight vaccine ‘misinformation’

‘Facebook isn’t killing people’: Biden walks back own comments, insists platform must do more to fight vaccine ‘misinformation’

After Facebook protested US President Joe Biden’s claim it was “killing people” by allowing “misinformation” about Covid-19 vaccines, he told reporters it’s not what he really meant, but insisted they needed to censor more.

Click to access f4d9b9_b7cedc0553604720b7137f8663366ee5.pdf

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

“Russia’s Air War Gamechanger: The S-500 Air Defence System”

Bezos travels to space, as common folks denied travel on earth