Biden White House targets 12 people for ‘misinformation’
****News Topic 486*****
‘Facebook isn’t killing people’: Biden walks back own comments, insists platform must do more to fight vaccine ‘misinformation’
‘Facebook isn’t killing people’: Biden walks back own comments, insists platform must do more to fight vaccine ‘misinformation’
After Facebook protested US President Joe Biden’s claim it was “killing people” by allowing “misinformation” about Covid-19 vaccines, he told reporters it’s not what he really meant, but insisted they needed to censor more.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.