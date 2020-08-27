in Latest, Video

Behold as the Legacy Media Transforms 17 Year Old Kyle Rittenhouse into a Gestapo Agent

OBSESSED WITH COPS!: https://archive.vn/yH9Z0

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Styxhexenhammer666KenoshaKyle Rittenhouse

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tom Luongo’s Podcast Episode #48 – President Pelosi and How to Steal an Election You Didn’t Win – Gold Goats ‘n Guns

BREAKING!! DEMO IN BERLIN VERBOTEN