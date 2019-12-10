Bannon Says Hillary Will Run In 2020 To 'Save Democratic Party From Michael Bloomberg'

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in…”

Steve Bannon thinks that Hillary Clinton is waiting for just the right moment to enter the 2020 race and “save the Democratic Party” from billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

According to Bannon, Clinton’s recent interview with Howard Stern – under the guise of promoting her book – signals that she’s absolutely running.

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say, ‘I’m going to save the Democratic Party,’ that Michael Bloomberg is a liberal or moderate Republican. He’s not a Democrat,” Bannon told Fox News‘ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bannon-says-hillary-will-run-save-democratic-party-michael-bloomberg

