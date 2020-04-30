Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy – The Baltic Word

– Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy The coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the world. And its victims are not only people, but also the economies of states.
“Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy”? It serves them right. They should have remained decent little members of the Russian Federation which is not “on the verge of bankruptcy”. Far from it!
They could have easily followed the Finland recipe, remained independent yet neutral and retained the best of both worlds. Of course, this ran contrary to the US agenda.