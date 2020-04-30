in Links, Latest

Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy – The Baltic Word

150 Views 2 Comments

Visit Direct Link

– Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy The coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the world. And its victims are not only people, but also the economies of states.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Pox AmericanaOlivia Kroth Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

“Baltic countries are on the verge of state bankruptcy”? It serves them right. They should have remained decent little members of the Russian Federation which is not “on the verge of bankruptcy”. Far from it!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
April 30, 2020
Pox Americana
Guest
Pox Americana

They could have easily followed the Finland recipe, remained independent yet neutral and retained the best of both worlds. Of course, this ran contrary to the US agenda.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 30, 2020

Rinat Akhmetov’s energy miracle: demand is falling, and prices are rising

Big banks profit amid pandemic