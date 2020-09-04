Authoritarianism DOWN UNDER. Pregnant woman arrested for Facebook post

Via Sky News (https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6186892198001)…

Sky News host Alan Jones says Daniel Andrews’ grab for power and disdain of accountability has forced Victorians to behaviour designed to re-take their freedoms, as footage emerges of a pregnant woman arrested for ‘incitement’.

“The only person guilty of incitement is the Premier of Victoria,” Mr Jones said.

The Victorian woman was arrested in front of her children on charges of ‘incitement’ after allegedly organising an anti-lockdown protest.

“This woman is a victim of the inexcusable and unlimited powers given to the Victorian police,” Mr Jones said.

“The verbal and intimidatory behaviour towards a pregnant mother is a form of violence the like of which no Australian will tolerate.

“Go Daniel Andrews, and go tonight. Before more damage is done.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report