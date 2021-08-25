Australia Trucker Strike and the hunt for the Elevator Sneezer
****News Topic 531*****
Australian Truck Drivers Vow To Block Every Major Highway In Radical Anti-Lockdown Strike
Australian Truck Drivers Vow To Block Every Major Highway In Radical Anti-Lockdown Strike
As Australians take to the streets to protest the country’s lockdown measures – most recently clashing with police over the weekend, Aussie truck drivers are planning to shut down every major highway across the country and have advised people to ‘stock up on groceries.’
‘Illegal engagement party’ in Australia results in $220,000+ in FINES for breaching strict Covid lockdown
‘Illegal engagement party’ in Australia results in $220,000+ in FINES for breaching strict Covid lockdown
Hosts and guests at an engagement party in Australia’s Melbourne were fined more than AU$300,000 cumulatively, after police shut down the “illegal” gathering, insisting it ran afoul of the city’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Some 56 attendees at the party, held in the Melbourne suburb of Caulfield North earlier this month, were fined more than AU$5,400 (US$3,900) each, a Victoria police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Many people want to have good income at home but they don’t know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of ways to earn huge amount of money, but whenever people try that they get trapped in a scam so I am sharing with you a genuine and guaranteed way for free to earn huge amount of money at home anyone interested should visit the page and i am more than sure that you will be succeed. Best Of Luck! https://tinyurl.com/3x96hjvn
Regards a humble Human being
Lol!