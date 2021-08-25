VP Harris Flops in Vietnam as Hanoi Tells Chinese Ambassador Vietnam will not ally with US against China

News Topic 262

Kamala Harris kicks off Vietnam visit by calling out China’s ‘bullying’ tactics The strategic competition between the U.S. and China came to forefront as Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the second leg of her official visit to Southeast Asia in Vietnam. Harris told Vietnamese officials in the capital city of Hanoi on Wednesday there was a need to put pressure Beijing on its actions in the South China Sea.

Kamala Harris kicks off Vietnam visit by calling out China’s ‘bullying’ tactics

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Indo-Pacific Region | The White House Gardens by the BaySingapore, Singapore 10:44 A.M. SST THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good morning to everyone. It is a joy and an honor to be with you today and to be here in Singapore. And, Ambassador, you mentioned it – you ended your comments with this, and I will begin my comments.

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Indo-Pacific Region

https://en.dangcongsan.vn/activities-of-the-party-and-state/prime-minister-receives-chinese-ambassador-581265.html

Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report