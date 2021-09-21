AUKUS: The End of the US Hegemony and the New Multipolar World

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Dr. EVANGELOS VENETIS

Expert on Islam and the Middle East

The world is entering a new phase in which the United States has ceased to be the only global geopolitical pole and is forced to accept the cyclical course of history. Now the US will have to share a lot of what it previously considered non-negotiable.

After the defeat and withdrawal of Washington from Afghanistan, the recent announcement of the formation of the Special Military Coalition between the USA, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS) formalizes in the most auspicious way now its inability to control the western Pacific Ocean on its own. This assumption makes common ground the new geopolitical balance between the US and China in the Western Pacific.

Together with the United Kingdom and Australia, Washington is trying to contain China’s geopolitical expansion into Southeast Asia, the Straits of Malacca and the Indian Ocean in the wider Eurasian game.

For its part, France will continue to be an integral part of the Anglo-American security architecture, despite the minor differences between the French submarines’ agreement with Australia. France knows that it is not in a position to form its own geopolitical axis. Instead, clinging to Washington’s chariot, it will continue to play the role of so-called neutral player in Europe and the Indian Ocean. After all, Paris’s approach to New Delhi is aimed in this direction, so that India will continue to ally with the West in the future against China and Russia.

In the geopolitical game of Eurasia, the response of China and Russia to AUKUS was given forty eight hours later with the accession of Iran as a full member of the Shanghai Pact, a development which extends to the Indian Ocean region, Central Asia and especially the Middle East where the chronic Palestinian Question is pending.

