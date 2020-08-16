Attorneys want Ghislaine Maxwell moved to general population (Video)

Via Insider (https://www.insider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-isolation-jail-for-protection-prosecutors-2020-8)…

Prosecutors in the sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell said she’s being held in isolation at a Brooklyn jail for her own protection.

Lawyers for Maxwell — who’s being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as she awaits trial on charges of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein — argued in court papers earlier this week that she was being held under “uniquely onerous” conditions in “reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.” They said it was unfair that the Bureau of Prisons, which runs the jail, was keeping her away from its general population.

Manhattan Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller responded to her filing on Thursday, saying the measures were designed to protect Maxwell.

“For reasons including safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility, BOP has made the determination that, at present, the defendant should not be fully integrated into the dorm-style accommodations of the general population,” he wrote in a letter to the judge.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Attorneys Want Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To General Population published on Attorneys want Ghislaine Maxwell moved to general population. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 633. Via Insider (https://www.insider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-isolation-jail-for-protection-prosecutors-2020-8)… Prosecutors in the sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell said she’s being held in isolation at a Brooklyn jail for her own protection.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report