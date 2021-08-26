As US Flounders in Afghanistan and Vietnam, Putin and Xi Coordinate Their Moves
News Topic 263
Xi Jinping Speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Phone
On August 25, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi Jinping pointed out that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have taken the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation as a new starting point to promote strategic coordination and comprehensive practical cooperation between the two countries.
Telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping
Telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping
In the context of the 20 th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, the presidents noted with satisfaction that the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership has been developing progressively and dynamically. The main thing is that both sides are interested in further strengthening cooperation on the entire complex of issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
While discussing the situation in Afghanistan, both sides stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the country, preventing violence and establishing an inter-Afghan dialogue that would facilitate the formation of an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all segments of the population.
GT Voice: Afghan reconstruction may boost de-dollarization push
GT Voice: Afghan reconstruction may boost de-dollarization push
Dollars vs Euro.File Photo:VCG As the US seeks to impose sanctions against Afghanistan and stop much-needed global assistance to the country, the already-emerging global de-dollarization push could further accelerate with countries increasingly adopting alternatives to the US dollar.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time… Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection… Earn as much as $3000 a week…Try now………………. http://www.ExtraRich1.com