Kamala Harris insults Vietnam with trip to, what she thinks, is a John McCain MEMORIAL
****News Topic 532*****
Kamala Harris visits Vietnamese site marking capture of enemy pilot John McCain… seemingly thinking it’s a MEMORIAL
Kamala Harris visits Vietnamese site marking capture of enemy pilot John McCain… seemingly thinking it’s a MEMORIAL (VIDEO)
US Vice President Kamala Harris blundered into a series of cultural faux pas while visiting Vietnam, her first official journey to a foreign state in office, as she attempted to pay homage to former prisoner of war John McCain.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.