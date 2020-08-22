As COVID-1984 Accelerates Bill Gates Blames ‘Freedom’ For Spread of the Virus

source

Recently Bill Gates gave an interview to the Rothschild partially owned Economist. In this interview, Gates was asked about how he views the U.S. response to the outbreak. His reply was…

Aside from the high ‘risk money’ the US ponied up for vaccine research and development, he think the U.S. is doing a poor job overall.

Gates proceeded to directly blame the poor response on lack of preparation, but also freedom. Yes Bill Gates blamed our freedoms for the spread of the virus.

Bill Gates then went on to praise China’s authoritarian response and said, despite the fact that peoples rights were violated, China’s response was really amazing!

This is right out of the 2010 Rockefeller Lock Step document that laid out a scenario for A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.

In this video report, we examine how we seem to be living out a scenario very similar to a Rockefeller Foundation document from a decade ago.

We also explore several examples of how what was Ince considered to be basic, fundamental freedoms are being erased in response to this current crisis.

At the end of the day, one must always ask… who benefits?

The covid-19 pandemic will be over by the end of 2021, says Bill Gates

The covid-19 pandemic will be over by the end of 2021, says Bill Gates MILLIONS MORE are going to die before the covid-19 pandemic is over. That is the stark message of Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s largest philanthropists via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in an interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist ‘s editor-in-chief, in early August.

Rockefeller Lockstep Document

Bill Gates: US fumbled coronavirus response because ‘we believe in freedom’

Bill Gates: US fumbled coronavirus response because ‘we believe in freedom’ Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Tuesday said the United States fumbled its coronavirus response in part because “we believe in freedom.” The billionaire’s comments were in regard to questions about some Americans’ seemingly politicized aversion to wearing masks and the country’s slow initial response to COVID-19 in an interview with The Economist.

You Can Be Jailed If You Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine Says US Attorney

You Can Be Jailed If You Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine You can be jailed if you refuse Coronavirus vaccine based on a legal precedent which dates back to 1905 says US attorney. States can compel vaccinations in more or less intrusive ways. They can limit access to schools or services or jobs if people don’t get vaccinated.

No jab, no JOB: Bosses demand the right to sack their workers if they refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine

Bosses demand right to sack workers if they refuse coronavirus vaccine Council of Small Business Organisations Australia want right to fire anti-vaxxers Staff who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine could be sacked as a ‘business decision’ Council have proposed law changes to protect employers from any legal action Greg Hunt said the jab will be ‘as mandatory as possible’ but not illegal

When Teachers Call the Cops on Parents Whose Kids Skip Their Zoom Classes

When Teachers Call the Cops on Parents Whose Kids Skip Their Zoom Classes Public schools If there’s one thing the public school system shouldn’t be doing right now, it’s making life even more hellishly difficult for parents. And yet many teachers in the state of Massachusetts are contacting the authorities to report parents for suspected child abuse when kids fail to show up for Zoom classes.

Australia Order To Remove Children Page 33

Michigan College Will Digitally Track Students’ Movements At All Times

Michigan College Will Digitally Track Students’ Movements At All Times – Washington Free Beacon Chrissy Clark – A Michigan college is requiring students to download a phone application that tracks their location and private health data at all times in an attempt to protect them from the coronavirus. Albion College, located in Albion, Mich., is one of the first schools in the country to tackle contact tracing.

Vaccines mandatory for all Texas students, even those learning virtually

Vaccines mandatory for all Texas students, even those learning virtually SAN ANTONIO – Many children will soon be returning to school virtually, but that doesn’t mean they can skip their vaccinations since the state is still mandating vaccines for all students.

States have authority to fine or jail people who refuse coronavirus vaccine, attorney says

States have authority to fine or jail people who refuse coronavirus vaccine, attorney says SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As drugmakers race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, several legal questions are emerging: could the government require people to get it? Could people who refuse to roll up their sleeves get banned from stores or lose their jobs?

New York City will set up checkpoints to enforce quarantine for travelers

New York City will set up checkpoints to enforce quarantine for travelers NEW YORK – New York City will set up checkpoints at entry points to the city to find travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates and order them to quarantine for two weeks, officials said Wednesday.

HERE IT COMES: BILL GATES AND HIS GAVI VACCINE ALLIANCE LAUNCHING AI-POWERED ‘TRUST STAMP’ COMBINING A VACCINE AND DIGITAL BIOMETRIC ID IN WEST AFRICA

HERE IT COMES: Bill Gates And His GAVI Vaccine Alliance Launching AI-Powered ‘Trust Stamp’ Combining A Vaccine And Digital Biometric ID In West Africa * Now The End Begins We have been warning you night and day since March that this was coming, now it’s here, the first iteration of Bill Gates fever dream masterpiece of a vaccine tied to digital identification.

New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers

New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers Opinion Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size As if the bushfires weren’t bad enough, we’ve since had the world economy shut down, millions infected with COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands dead. This pandemic feels like we’re in the middle of a real-life Hollywood blockbuster.

CDC-Promoted Training Materials Say: Quarantine CHILDREN of Sick Parents

CDC-Promoted Training Materials Say: Quarantine CHILDREN of Sick Parents – National File Coronavirus Contact Tracing training materials promoted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website advise health professionals to quarantine the children of parents who contract Coronavirus. On the CDC Coronavirus Case Investigation Training Plan website, the CDC promotes a lesson from Maventrainingsite.com prepared by a team from the …

Scott Morrison walks back mandatory coronavirus vaccination comments

‘We can’t hold someone down and make them take it’: PM walks back mandatory vaccination comments Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to assure Australians any coronavirus vaccine will not be compulsory, despite earlier saying he expected that would be the case.

