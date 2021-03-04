Ark of the Covenant, Ethiopia and Tigray conflict.
Four media workers arrested in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Four media workers in Ethiopia’s conflict-wracked Tigray region, including a translator working for Agence France-Presse, have been arrested and detained, their families and employers said. Tigray has been the theatre of fighting since early November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), accusing them of attacking federal army camps.
