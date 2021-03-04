in Latest, Video

Ark of the Covenant, Ethiopia and Tigray conflict.

Ark of the Covenant, Ethiopia and Tigray conflict.
The Duran: Episode 903

Four media workers arrested in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Four media workers arrested in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Four media workers in Ethiopia’s conflict-wracked Tigray region, including a translator working for Agence France-Presse, have been arrested and detained, their families and employers said. Tigray has been the theatre of fighting since early November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), accusing them of attacking federal army camps.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranEthiopia

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Moscow Calls EU/US Sanctions Bluff, Humiliates EU & Biden

John Oliver mocked as 'very brave' after supporting Andrew Cuomo for all of last year