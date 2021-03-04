Moscow Calls EU/US Sanctions Bluff, Humiliates EU & Biden
US hits Russian officials & organizations with new blacklist sanctions over Navalny jailing & alleged ‘chemical weapons’ claims
The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and businesses as part of a growing row over the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, President Joe Biden’s administration told reporters on Tuesday. Speaking to journalists during a conference call, a spokesperson said that the new measures had been introduced as part of a coordinated move with the European Union.
This has a very bad taste, as EU-Citizen this is a disgrace but everybody should know some things. Those illegal Sanctions for what ever phony reasons doesn’t have any democratic backing in the EU what so ever. The EU-Council + EU-Commision AKA EU-Junta are totaly illegitimate unelected corrupt cleptocratic Gangs of Criminals – NO EU-Citizen has Voted them Ever, the EU Citizens are NOT allowed to vote for/against them – they are selected + installed in a shady Mafia-Style gatherings, even the so-called EU-Parliament has no say in their ‘selection’ just to rubber stamp them in a farcical dog and… Read more »
As usual, Alexander, a very clear explanation of what is going on. The US/EU (non)sanctions are yet another example of their petty and pretty ineffectual manoeuvers against Russia. The US must be fully aware that the “new” sanctions are practically identical to the old ones, so why are they doing it? Is it done solely to put on a Tough-on-Russia show for the US population? The US is still importing Russian gasoline, other fuels, and lubricants, unwrought platinum in various forms, and shrimp and other crustaceans, and until October 2020 under the old (now transformed into “new”) sanctions, was still… Read more »
I suspect Mr Putin is laughing up his sleeve. He probably doesn’t care one bit about the US/EU posturing. All power to Mr Putin.