Are They Going To Block the Sun? | Trillions of YOUR Money

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I have just received my 3rd paycheck which said that 16285 American Bucks that i have made just in one month by working online over my laptop. This job is amazing and its regular earnings are much better than my regular office job. Join this job now and start making money online easily by
just use this link… https://USAearn10.blogspot.Com
Video posted by Bot commented by Bot welcome in the 21st century. I love that all of the posts with videos of this guy had – rating like -5,-10,-20 and one day all those posts from over the month went from – rating to + rating post like with rating -5 went to +15 or from -20 to +7 etc… Last time when I commented on videos of this guy he had over 350k subscribers on youtube more then The Duran channel now he got 288K subscribers. I don’t know if I should laugh or cry. I hope anyone who… Read more »
” Are They Going To Block the Sun?” David Quintieri is as silly as his subscribers, to write such a mindless headline and then ask the simple-minded question “are the Governments going to block the Sun?” The moon is about 74 Million Trillion tonnes and it about 240 thousand miles away from the Earth. Periodically, the Moon blocks a fraction of the light from the Sun travelling to the Earth, in what we call a Solar Eclipse, where The Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, and it obscures the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth.… Read more »
It’s not quite as simple as that. You don’t need a massive object to block out sunlight, as volcanic eruptions have blocked out sunlight in the past and will do so in the future with small reflective particles. In so doing they have had an inpact on weather and agriculture.
If the Yellowstone Caldera were to come to life in a big way the Divided States of America would likely not be focused on the Ukraine amd Taiwan for a short while. 🙂