Any Republican in Congress who votes for Biden’s war in Ukraine is a traitor.

Eric Zuesse

Why do congressional Republicans vote for the Democrats’ war in Ukraine?

That war didn’t start on 24 February 2022 like the fake ’news’ media claim, but instead in February 2014 when the Barack Obama Administration — including V.P. Biden — perpetrated there a barbaric and bloody coup, which hired racist-fascist — nazi — Ukrainians to overthrow and replace Ukraine’s democratically elected President, under the excuse that he was corrupt — which ALL Ukrainian Presidents have been and are. The Obama regime started planning its coup there in June 2011, and started implementing it inside the U.S. Embassy in Kiev on 1 March 2013, to train those Ukrainian nazis in how to organize the Maidan demonstrations and to help to fund the arming of those nazis so that they could carry out the plan, which also included hiring of racist-fascist snipers from abroad, some of whom afterwards bragged about their participation in the coup.

All of this was hidden from the public, by both Democratic and Republican propaganda-media in the U.S. — and that includes all of the U.S.’s mainstream media and most of its ‘alternative’ media (since all mainstream and most ‘alternative’ ones are owned by billionaires, who also control the U.S. Government by funding the careers of all members of Congress). This is the reason why BOTH of America’s political Parties are solidly neoconservative, just as their media are.

Since I am nonpartisan, I should mention that regarding the Republican U.S. President George W. Bush’s lie-based war against Iraq in 2003, many Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, were likewise traitors for their having voted for that Republican invasion. The traitorism isn’t by Republicans or Democrats but by the neoconservatives who constitute over 95% of the U.S. Congress, in BOTH of its (billionaire-controlled) Parties.

When the Democrat Bill Clinton was in office the Republicans in Congress impeached him; and when the Republican Donald Trump was in office, the Democrats in Congress impeached him, but the slickest of all recent U.S. Presidents, Barack Obama, was the most dangerous of them all, because he started WW III by taking control over Ukraine on Russia’s border, which precipitated WW III, just as, for example, Russia would have done if it had taken control over Mexico or Canada on America’s border. Obama’s coup in Ukraine was the most heinous international crime in many decades, but he won the Nobel Peace Prize, for his rhetoric. If anyone should go to hell, that’s the person, but he deserves worse than that, for having started WW III. He’s so slick that in the YouGov polls, he shows worldwide as being the most respected person. As-if the Nobel Peace Prize wasn’t enough!

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

