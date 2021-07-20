In one sense, this headline is really wrong. What you are about to see is a human being, beloved by God, in a terribly humiliating state of hysteria that is being billboarded all over the world. Anybody who has ever visited such an emotional state knows it is not good at all.

We portray it to show how far the delusions provided by dark forces can go: they go so far that they destroy the person, from the inside out and from the outside in.

Antifa is essentially an “organization of hysterical people.” Mostly white, very intolerant and extremely violent, this group has been allowed to terrorize people in multiple cities around the United States. Their biggest danger is that they are so emotionally unstable that they really believe they have the right to hurt others for the sake of the injustice they believe is being committed: that of the upholding of “white supremacy.”

Compounded with that attitude (which is beyond childish) is the fact that these people are usually young, college / university age (just studying all the wrong courses) and therefore they are naive, stupid and physically at the prime of their lives, which means they can be used by their agitators to do great harm.

We have seen Antifa justify murder in cold blood of Trump supporters. We have seen them justify (and be justified by some city leaders) the acts of nightly (almost always nightly) violence against people that have no supremacist notions whatsoever.

Where does this come from? What is the origin of such inhuman behavior and attitudes?

It is very simple. Lack of faith in God. Lack of belief that one must be obedient to God. Look at this piece of text, taken from a service compiled to honor the last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II and his family, all extraordinarily devout Orthodox Christians. Read this verse and see if it doesn’t seem to apply to the United States now if only the names are changed:

When Rus’, which from of old was holy, began to apostatize from its Creator and God, the long-suffering Lord sent many righteous men and proph­ets, of whom the last was the righteous John, the holy pastor of Kronstadt, who called sinners to repen­tance and proclaimed that the wrath of God would fall upon the unrepentant; but the people would not heed them. Then God committed the Russian land, which before had been pious, to great persecutions of the Faith, that He might bring sinners to their senses and exalt and glorify the faithful through the endurance, suffering and death for Christ, revealing a multitude of holy new martyrs, among whom were the great passion-bearer, the martyred Tsar Nicho­las, with his Tsaritsa, children and servants, who now pray in behalf of our souls.

And the contrast most clear expressed in the text of what Israel’s most glorious king, Solomon did and said when he started his reign (though he went off the rails a bit later)

Solomon stood up in front of the altar before all the congregation of Israel; and he spread out his hands toward heaven: and he said: “O Lord God of Israel, there is no God like Thee in heaven above and on the earth beneath. If the heaven and the heaven of heavens will not suffice Thee, how much less even this house which I have built to Thy name? Yet, O Lord God of Israel, Thou shalt look upon my petition, to hear the prayer which Thy servant doth pray to Thee in Thy presence this day, that Thine eyes may be open to this house day and night, even toward the place of which Thou didst say: ‘My name shall be there, to hear the prayer which My servant prayeth at this place day and night.’ And Thou shalt hearken unto the prayer of Thy servant, and of Thy people Israel, which they shall pray toward this place; and Thou shalt hear in Thy dwelling-place in heaven, and Thou shalt do and be gracious.”

A nation that keeps its priority on obedience to God always prospers. A leader of any nation that keeps obedience to God always brings blessings to his nation, even if they are unbelievers. This we saw during the term of President Donald Trump, who took the United States to the best it had been in decades, only to see it dashed down by godless usurpers and cheaters in the 2020 election (which appears to be more and more the real case, and not just conspiracy-theory style speculation).

Finally, compare the faces of these people, participating in the book burnings in Nazi Germany and in the destruction of Orthodox Christian temples in the Soviet Union. Look at their faces, and then find any modern video showing the faces of those in Black Lives Matter and Antifa now, along with those of most Democrat activists. The similarity is not hard to miss.

Certainly this is true: Where the precursor to World War II featured Nazis in Germany and Communists in the Soviet Union, in our nation, we now have both groups – Antifa are the new Nazis, and the Democrat party with Imposter Biden and Company are the new Communists. We have got it all.

The warnings are certainly here. Our present symbolism is COVID-19 fearmongering, cries of “inequity!” and “inequality”, the flags are rainbow-colored and not red only, and the footsoldiers have high concentrations of cannabis and antidepressants in their bodies, but the problem is the same, and the way out is the same.

One wonders if the deaf ears and blind eyes turned to these facts will also remain the same.

