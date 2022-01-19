An Introduction to Eurasian Manifest Destiny (The Great Game this Week)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this week’s episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, Matt and V unpack some deep structure American history starting with the question: why did Andrew Jackson kill the bank of the United States? How did Jackson’s program unleash a perverse form of Manifest Destiny that carried out genocide against natives, spread black slavery, empowered a foreign-directed fifth column in the USA and justify a parasitic pax americana throughout the 20th century which several martyred presidents resisted?

We contrast this abomination of history to the positive traditions of manifest destiny advanced by renaissance humanist statesmen within the USA and beyond which sought to advance technological progress and political emancipation for all people regardless of ethnicity, race or creed while also cherishing the diversity of each member of civilization both domestically and globally.

We then analyze the ironic revival of this lost tradition with uniquely Eurasian characteristics by reviewing it’s appearance in Russia (via Putin’s Far East/Arctic Vision), China (via the New Silk Road) and Iran.

Matters of banking, Malthusian idiocy, the Great Reset, COP26 and the importance of the sovereign nation state are also treated at length in this episode.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links or the book covers below). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

