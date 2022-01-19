The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris Johnson rejects calls for resignation, no good options to replace Prime Minister
The Duran: Episode 1195
We Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls for his resignation amid swirling Partygate allegations, telling parliament that he will not budge from his seat.”Last year, we were told by the prime minister there were no Downing Street parties. Then it turned out there were parties, but we were assured that no rules were broken.
