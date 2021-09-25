American Invasions of the Dominican Republic

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In May 1916, 1800 US Marines landed and attacked the small Dominican army and militia. Fighting lasted two months as hundreds of Dominicans were killed. President Wilson appointed a US Navy Admiral as governor who implemented reforms that improved the nation while a dozen American sugar companies acquired 81% of sugar estates.

In 1965, American President Lyndon Johnson branded Dominican President Juan Bosch a communist even though he was democratically elected with the support of the United States! President Johnson feared the loss of America’s Dominican colony so ordered 23,000 American troops to invade. US Marines landed and soldiers from the 82nd Airborne division arrived. More than 3,000 Dominicans and 27 American servicemen lost their lives during this fight to crush democracy and restore a puppet dictatorship.

