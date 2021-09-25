Stay Away from Wall Street Gold

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The precious metals are the only commodity legally allowed to be price-fixed by the US government. Repeat: The precious metals are the only commodity legally allowed to be price-fixed by the US government.

The price of precious metals is fixed by the COMEX and LBMA (London Bullion Market Exchange) with a lesser-known fix by the Bank of International Settlements. No other commodity is allowed to trade in this way. The gold-silver price ‘fix’ occurs twice a day, every trading day. The Federal Reserve via its so-called Desk and Exchange Stabilization Fund may also trade in any market tradable product, including gold, silver, and yes, foreign exchange and share markets. The foregoing details are disputed/denied by some, but ignore those Wall Street fools handily. The deniers either don’t know how the Fed and LBMA-BIS cabal truly operates, or would prefer that you don’t know.

Recall that physical gold holdings and their representation as a gold reserve is still most important to governments for their most important transactions. (For example, disposal of Venezuela’s physical gold is most important to keeping that country financially afloat https://www.reuters.com/article/venezuela-gold-idUSL1N2Q92BL as it is subject to criminal US sanctions and weaponization of the dollar US.)

We must take these two factors into account, that the monetary cabal sets the price for gold while requiring its use as the most important physical collateral in existence:

Monetary cabal (LBMA-BIS-COMEX-Fed) requires gold for its most important transactions. Monetary cabal fixes price for monetary/commodity metals, for precious metal spot price, which is a paper futures price, not the real price for actual gold holdings.

Considering the cabal’s need to trade gold while also setting its price, that extreme conflict of interest gives us all the information we need to know, why fake* paper gold “assets” such as GLD SLV and spot price derivatives fail to perform. SLV and GLD Wall Street bank derivatives of gold and silver are only assets as one might consider any scam “asset” to be.

At times the cabal has to some extent ‘lost control’ of its iron jack boot on gold and silver prices, for example in 2011 and when the contagion hit in 2020. But instead of asserting popular pressure for a free precious metals market, those events caused the iron grip of the fixed price LBMA-BIS-COMEX-FED to suppress gold-silver prices ever more.

As such, any Wall Street-derived virtual speculation ie ‘paper’ speculation in gold and silver (such as SLV or GLD) is likely to be a bad investment; not just likely but guaranteed to be, by the cartel LBMA-BIS-COMEX-Fed … including gold-silver miner shares.

That’s because gold and silver miners buy into the LBMA-BIS-COMEX-Fed cabal scam just as the jewelers do, via their Precious Metals Association or PMA. So, speculation in mining shares is bound to be just as disappointing — or more so! — than speculating on derivatives based on the fixed spot price of gold and silver. (such as ETF’s)

Equally important, think about down days on the DOW 30 and US share markets …yes, those days are few. But on those down days where can trillions in inflationary dollars go? Because all other global markets are so small — or technically controlled — trillions in US dollars taken out of share markets can only be rotated right back into US share markets.** That’s just the way this crooked market was designed to work. Which also proves the point, re how Wall Street banks manipulate gold and silver prices. In other words, trillions in DOW capital flight will not rotate into gold and silver — especially not into physical gold holdings — since that would be an absolute physical impossibility.

Bottom line, as the title says, Wall Street-based gold and silver virtual “investments” including mining shares are likely to result in great disappointment. On the other hand, by holding the real physical metal in your personal possession – ie bullion or coins – and so long as properly secured — and as a hedge — holding real physical metal is likely the only way to protect from the coming conflagration. And there is an even more important lesson here. By the cabal’s suppression of real markets for real monetary commodities like the precious metals, the cabal is, by its own hand, signing its own death warrant.

“But physical gold and silver are illiquid and useless relics!” … Wall Street & MMT people cry. Wait ‘til the dollar dies. We may all be dead before then. But one day the dollar will die. By its own hand. And of the most liquid assets then?

Two guesses… both correct!

*By ‘fake’ gold and silver instruments, we mean Wall Street-traded derivatives such as GLD, SLV, and any derivative of gold and silver, traded only in paper, related to (what should be) the illegally ‘fixed’ spot price of gold and silver.

** Some banks rotate liquidated inflationary $ into bitcoin-crypto which is why bitcoin rises in tandem with US Wall Street shares.

Steve Brown

