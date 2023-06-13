America Never Stood For Freedom. So what is the truth about America?, Some of the truth constitutes the real world that I live in and post about, a world that almost no one knows about.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is a great short video, one of the best in my opinion from Youtuber “Hakim” who is socialist and professional doctor from Iraq. As an Iraqi he suffered directly from what America is doing. I agree literally with 100% of what he is saying in this video. This video summarizes a lot of information about America in one short video. He presents here the reality about the world, so in other words the real world, a world that is hidden from people in the West by the world of the naïve created by propaganda. A world in which I live in and a world about which I post about. I described how this world is created in one of my posts:

I described there how intellectuals in the West hijacked idealist ideology to create this world of the naïve in which most of the people in the West live in and hide from the real world which is ruled by the ideology of realism. The video in that post by Youtuber “Kraut” who seems smart is criticizing Realism ideology. It's a great example of how smart people can be co opted by Western propaganda. The author really seems smart and educated yet he is criticizing Realism so basically denying reality. But the first part of his video is really good at describing the ideology of Realism on which the real world works, so I would really suggest everyone watch the video, especially the first part describing the ideology of Realism to understand the rules on which the real world works.

All what he describes here, like for example military questions and the wrong doing of the CIA and America are mentioned in my other post. Which are based on works of Noam Chomsky, Michael Parenti, Stephen F. Cohen, John Mearsheimer, John Perkins, Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Youtuber Eyes Wide Open, Youtuber Rogue Scientist, Youtuber Amit Sengupta, The Jimmy Dore Show, The Grayzone and many others. All of them at least partially understand reality about the world hidden behind propaganda.

My last post:

Got mixed reception, it started with -3 rating. It shows one of the problems I think we have. Which I also posted about using the Parenti lecture.

“If you're engaged in political discourse and political struggle as I am all the time, in political communication you realize that you're not doing politics. You're doing religion, it's religion you're dealing with because you're dealing with belief and it's and it's hard it's a rough deal.”

— Michael Parenti

Parenti is a socialist, as I am but a real socialist. By real socialist I mean he is socialist with regards to the economy. I am also socialist with regards to the economy but you could say I am conservative with regards to ideology. I often hear or read in the comments people who don’t understand works written about Socialists and Marxists in America. In America there are no socialist, what is called socialism in America is just cultural identity politics which serve the purpose of dividing the population among cultural issues and cultural identity instead of letting them join forces among class identity to protect the ruling class and oligarchs.

What Parenti describes in this lecture is that people pick sides and blindly support them. Even though Parenti was socialist partially supporting communism he describes here how some people supporting Capitalism did it blindly denying it’s wrong doings, same way as some people supporting communism were blindly believing it and denying it’s wrong doings. Parenti supported communism but said we needed to admit it’s wrongdoings.

Same thing occurs in my opinion today with regards to this conflict. People pick sides and blindly believe the side they pick and deny it’s wrong doings and it’s failure. People pick the Western side and believe everything Western media are saying the same way as people pick the Russian side and believe everything Russian media are saying. Which I think is wrong.

That’s why I posted that last post saying Youtuber “Real Reporter” is a good source of news. Like I said in that post “I am not stupid so I am aware that objectivity is impossible, but this channel is closest to objectivity I know from inside Russia.”

What I mean by that is if you watch his videos talking for example with Russian people regarding the economy of conflict he shows Russians supporting what the Russian government is doing but also people supporting the West, which is true.

That’s why in that post I wrote Russia can’t lose militarily to Ukraine, NATO can’t interview because Putin will use tactical Nuclear weapons and the only way Russia can lose is from internal struggle and descent. It is possible we can’t underestimate the power of Western propaganda and brainwashing. Descent among the Russian population is strong especially among young people which may cause Russia to lose by some form of revolution including a color revolution.

This issue was also well shown in one great video posted by someone else on The Duran site:

In this video a Russian soldiers describe the disaffection among the people especially young population in Russia caused by Western propaganda and brainwashing which we should not deny and underestimate.

So even so I am more on Russia's side and I think Russia is more truthful. I oppose saying Russia is good and only telling the truth. We need to remember everyone lies and there is no good in this world. So while I for example agree 100% with Putin's statement regarding the Ukraine offensive which was mentioned on the Duran, we need to remember the real world is one big power struggle and everyone will lie for their benefit.

So to keep being as objective as we can we need to remember that everyone lies and we need to not blindly trust anything anyone says.

“...people have those gripes and they have a semi awareness of it but the thing of putting it together and directing it toward actual issues and describing it and being able to detect the lies, that they're telling us and how they manipulate what are called cultural issues or identity issues to get you not to look at your own straight bread-and-butter economic issues. That's a job that I try to do, which I don't do very well because I write books about it. Well who the hell in America reads books, right it's ridiculous.”

― Michael Parenti

