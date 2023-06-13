‘Cocky lawyer’ is back from a harrowing tour in Ukraine. Sober take from inside Russia and good news sources.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I recommend this channel (Real Reporter Youtube). I am not stupid so I am aware that objectivity is impossible, but this channel is closest to objectivity I know from inside Russia. He reports from inside Russia regarding events and economy including the sanctions and the conflict. In his report it’s admitted the media on both sides lie.

“The Western media claims there have been nearly 100 million Russians casualties(of course hyperbole) that 50.000 thanks have been destroyed. The number of Ukrainian tanks our media claims have been destroyed is so large that it’s doubtful they really had that many to begin with. You can’t tell who’s winning based on media reports.”

Here is another good video with the same admission regarding both sides of the media lying regarding conflict.

My friend joined a Russian militia. Here’s what happened

12:29

“Trying to shake off the overwhelming feeling of frustration, Vlad started to absorb tons of information related to the war. Having little trust in the official Russian line, he turned to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainians said that everything we were doing was in vain. Everything was doomed to failure and our actions were clumsy and unprofessional.

-How did it make you feel?

-To be honest, I thoughts it’s so fucked up.”

13:10

“Vlad introduced me to one of its unofficial leaders, nicknamed historian. Historian has already spent six months volunteering as a combat medic in Ukraine but his main job is as a history tutor. I sat down in his class which was decorated with a big flag of the Russian Empire. This is where he teaches history during the day and holds informal meetings of their militia group in the evening.

-What can you say about the Ukrainian armed forces?

-Nato instructors have trained them well. We need to understand that these are the same Slavs as we are. They have high morale.

The Historian has a somber take on this war that you probably won’t hear on Russian television. He believes Ukraine might gain ground in its highly anticipated camera offensive and also admits that Russian troops are suffering from supply Issues. Yet he says Moscow is far from losing.

-There’s no way we can lose this war.

-Why?

-Losing a war means destroying the main armed forces, paralyzing military logistics, destroying the command structure, occupying major weapon production regions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces wont be able to do any of this as they would have to seriously enter our territory. And they won’t do that , as they simply don’t have the strength to control such a vast area.”

14:53

“Their propaganda and our propaganda are saying the exact same thing. It’s like word-for-word repetition. You listen to them:they call us Nazis and killers. You listen to us: we call them Nazis and killers. We are all saying the same thing. I only trust the propaganda of my boys, to be honest.”

Some sober takes and admission by the media on both sides exist. I really agree with what that historian was saying. Russia can’t lose to the Ukraine military unless NATO joins the fight but then Putin will just use nuclear weapons. Russia can lose only from internal struggles and revolt which is possible but don’t underestimate Western propaganda and brainwashing.

