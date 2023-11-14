America and its allies are CLEARLY declining powers.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)
Here are the statistics that document this truth from an economic standpont, and which document that already America is a smaller economic power than is China — and is becoming relatively smaller and smaller each year in relation to China:
——
GDP PPP = Gross Domestic Product at Purchasing Power Parity, the real economic output:
——
https://web.archive.org/web/20230825190823/https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/PPPSH@WEO/EU/CHN/USA
“GDP based on PPP, share of world”
Percent of World
——
(in 2023):
European Union 14.55%
China, People’s Republic of 18.82%
United States 15.42%
——
(in 1980):
European Union 25.86%
China, People’s Republic of 2.26%
United States 21.32%
——
(in 2015):
European Union 15.18%
China, People’s Republic of 15.96%
United States 16.25%
——
(Whereas the U.S. was 21.32% of the world’s economy in 1980, it became 15.42% in 2023 — a 28% decline: clearly a declining economic power. So: by the time of 2015, the U.S. decided for war against China, but also against Europe — despite Europe’s declining faster than the U.S. did. That’s the reason why the U.S. Goverment, which is controlled by America’s thousand-or-so billionaires, sharply ratcheted-up their anti-China propaganda at that time. And it’s also the reason why America’s sanctions against Russia harmed also America’s European ‘allies’: America’s billionaires aim to be #1 again.)
——
ANNUAL TOTALS FOR GDP PPP:
——WORLD:
World Bank Open Data
GDP per capita, PPP (current international $) from The World Bank: Data
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/gNikb
1990=$29.43T
1995=$37.7T
2000=$49.21T
2005=$66.53T
2010=$89.76T
2015=$111.78T
2020=$134.67T
2022=$164.16T
The World ROSE 5.58x (during 1990-2022).
——U.S.:
World Bank Open Data
GDP, PPP (current international $) – United States from The World Bank: Data
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/EK7ux
1990=$5.96T
1995=$7.64T
2000=$10.25T
2005=$13.04T
2010=$15.05T
2015=$18.21T
2020=$21.06T
2022=$25.46T
U.S. ROSE 4.24x (and that was well below the global average).
——RUSSIA:
World Bank Open Data
GDP, PPP (current international $) – Russian Federation from The World Bank: Data
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/TQyEa 13 Nov. 2023 Russia’s GDP PPP
1990=$1.19T
1995=$832.9B
2000=$1.00T (after about a decade of U.S. mismanagement under Yeltsin)
2005=$1.7T (after 5 years of Putin)
2010=$2.93T
2015=$3.53T
2020=$4.40T
2022=$5.33T
Russia ROSE 5.33x during that period (and all of that increase went to a similar increase there in per-capita GDP, because Russia’s population stayed remarkably stable throughout that 32-year period). (By contrast: America’s population shot up 37% during that period; so, America’s actual economic performance during that period was actually far worse than Russia’s.)
——CHINA:
World Bank Open Data
GDP per capita, PPP (current international $) – China from The World Bank: Data
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/EUsMJ
1990=$981.40B
1995=$1.86T
2000=$2.92T
2005=$5.06T
2010=$9.25T
2015=$12.9T
2020=$17.21T
2022=$21.48T
China ROSE 21.83x
——EU:
World Bank Open Data
GDP, PPP (current international $) – European Union from The World Bank: Data
https://web.archive.org/web/20231113231717/https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.PP.CD?locations=EU
1990=$6.23T
1995=$7.57T
2000=$9.48T
2005=$11.68T
2010=$14.51T
2015=$16.99T
2020=$20.55T
2022=$24.30T
EU ROSE 3.90x
——
The United States is trying to make up for its relatively declining economy by increasing its military spending, which, as a consequence, is now already over half of the global total of military spending (though it hides that damning fact). It’s all based upon incessant lies. Consequently, for example, NATO’s PR agency, the Atlantic Council, headlined on 31 August 2023, “Indonesia’s economy will surpass Russia’s sooner than expected. Here’s what that says about the global economy.”, and argued their ‘case’ against Russia’s economy, not on the basis of past data, but on the ‘basis’ of their projections of what the future numbers will supposedly be. Neoconservative allegations are always based on lies and invalid reasoning: they constantly insult the intelligence of their audience that way.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Government, as the imperial power, has no hesitancy to suck the economic blood out of its vassal nations, such as in the EU, in order to increase its own economic performance. And that’s the reason why the EU’s economic performance now is even worse than America’s is — and way below the global average (of 5.58x).
On 13 November 2023, Tamás Dezső, the great Hungarian historian, sociologist, Assyriologist, and Director General of the Migration Research Institute, headlined “Old World Geostrategy — Part III”, and he documented yet further the relative decline of America, and of its allies (or vassal-nations).
This explains the pro-U.S.-empire, or “neoconservative,” movement, and their hardening of the U.S. empire’s aggressiveness, as being a failing reaction to what by this time has become a clearly established decades-long rotting-out of that empire. (Its rotting-out has been especially conspicuous in the cases of America’s numerous failed wars such as in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and, now, in Ukraine.) At some point in time, either that empire will quit its obsession to be ‘Number 1’ in the world (attain an all-encompassing hegemony or dictatorship over all nations) and will instead join the growing community of nations that won’t any longer cooperate with those neoconservatives (those would-be global dictators); or, else, alternatively, there will be a world-destroying nuclear war, WW III, in a psychopathic and vain attempt, by those neocons, to continue being the driving force in international relations that they have been ever since 25 July 1945, and especially since 24 February 1990.
What has been happening ever since at least 1994 is the decline of The West and the rise of the rest; but the arrogance of the Bushes, Clintons, Obama, Trump, Biden, and the other implacable neocons (including almost all members of the U.S. Congress) is their self-righteous insistence upon achieving global hegemony. No matter how many wars they lose, their appetite for yet more coups, invasions, illegal sanctions, and other forms of aggressions against the countries they hunger to take over, remains apparently insatiable.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
