America and Israel Are Not Democracies

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

In both countries, only candidates who are approved-of by the dictatorship are allowed for their names to appear on the ballot to be voted on (selected from) by the public. This pre-approval process is just as much of a dictatorship as is any other type of dictatorship.

A series of legal cases concerning whether donors to the 2016 U.S. Democratic Party Presidential primaries campaigns of Bernie Sanders had been cheated when the Democratic National Committee (DNC) violated its public verbal commitments and rigged the delegate-allocations etc., so that Hillary Clinton would win the Party’s nomination in 2016 regardless of what the Party’s voters wanted (“Bernie v. DNC” on 18 December 2015, and “Beck v. DNC” on 28 June 2016, which turned into the ultimate ruling, “Wilding v. DNC”, on 28 October 2019). That final ruling stated (p. 19):

The named plaintiffs representing the DNC donor class made their donations directly to the DNC [false: it was instead to that and (probably mainly) “donors to the 2016 presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, and voters affiliated with the Democratic Party in various states” but the ruling pretended that this case wasn’t about rigging the Democratic primaries against Sanders], which [DNC] is a non-profit corporation. Because there are no allegations that any of them purchased or received any consumer goods or services, they are not “consumers” under the CPPA. … the DNC is not subject to liability under the CPPA for the conduct set out in the complaint. As the plaintiffs alleged, the DNC is a nonprofit entity [a private non-profit corporation], and the CPPA limits the liability of non-profit organizations: “An action brought … against a non-profit organization shall not be based on membership in such organization, membership services, training or credentialing services, … or any other transaction, interaction, or dispute not arising from the purchase or sale of consumer goods or services in the ordinary course of business.” In the words of the D.C. Circuit, “the available evidence suggests that the D.C. Council [which is where the DNC’s corporate Charter is filed] acted specifically to shield non-profit organizations from statutory liability for membership-related disputes.”

This is true also for the Republican Party. The primary elections are controlled by this charity, the Party, which has no obligation to the voters or to any candidate’s donors but only to the billionaires who virtually own and do control that corporation. But the Party itself can’t be sued even by them, because it has no governmental obligation, even to those few people — not even to its own members.

The members of the DNC and of the RNC control that Party, and all of the political campaigns are merely theater in order to present the appearance of ‘democracy’ — which the scientific studies that have been done have proven to be instead an aristocracy, a government by and for only the super-rich. If a donor to a candidate’s campaign does not have representation among the few “members” of that corporation, then any donation merely to a candidate’s campaign is wasted, but the Party’s fraud against such donors — and against all voters — is not legally actionable in the United States. As regards the voters, they are merely to be fooled — not to be served. The members of the DNC represent only their own patrons, and those patrons are the individuals who control the organizations (profit and non-profit corporations) that fund these politicians’ careers.

On 28 November 2020, The Real News Network headlined “2020 and the Fight Within the Democratic Party” and provided a good list of various billionaires’ corporations’ lobbyists who had recently been appointed to DNC membership.

Independent Voter News was right on 2 May 2017 when it headlined “DNC to Court: We Are a Private Corporation With No Obligation to Follow Our Rules”. Sanders had only two options then: either run an independent campaign against both Clinton and Trump, or do what the DNC tells him to do as a Senator; and he chose the latter course because — perhaps unlike this year’s RFK Jr. — Sanders found out too late to be able to meet the required deadlines in order for him to be able to get onto all of the 50 states’ Presidential ballots.

On 28 September 2023, the People’s Party analyzed the latest polls, and argued that the Democratic Party’s nominating RFK Jr. would far likelier defeat the Republican nominee than re-running Joe Biden would, and documented that, “The party would rather lose with an establishment candidate who keeps the corporate money flowing than win with a populist.” The DNC’s and RNC’s members, who are mainly corrupt politicians and big-corporate lobbyists, serve their billionaires, not the public.

Israel is also an aristocracy, which is controlled by billionaires, in the U.S. and in Israel. It’s an apartheid nation, and no apartheid nation can even possibly be a democracy. The subterfuges that Israels regime applies in order to fool its suckers to believe that Israel is a ‘democracy’ are different from the U.S. regime’s (which was summarized above):

On 5 November 2022, B’Tsalem headlined at Relief Web, “Not a ‘vibrant democracy’. This is apartheid” and explained how they do this:

Palestinian subjects living under occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip cannot participate in elections. … None of them are allowed to vote or run for Knesset, and they have no representation in the political institutions that dictate their lives. … Israel cites … to support its argument that residents of the Occupied Territories can influence their future through other political systems – the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip. Yet this claim is detached from reality. … The Palestinian Authority can only govern very limited aspects of life in Palestinian urban centers, and usually requires Israel’s permission even for that, while Israel retains control over all major aspects of life – including the use of force, incarceration, the justice system, planning and building, freedom of movement (to and from Israel, Jordan and Gaza, as well as within the West Bank), resources, the population registry and many more. Regardless of whether elections for the Palestinian Authority are held – there have been none in many years – the true control remains in Israeli hands. …

The message to Palestinians and their candidates is clear: Do not seek full equality and recognition of collective national rights. Demanding equality on matters such as land, immigration and national emblems is perceived as repudiating Israel’s constitutional principles, as it undermines the country’s definition as a Jewish state. Prime Minister Yair Lapid recently spelled out this principle, saying: “Twenty percent of the population are Arabs. We can and should give them civil equality… On the other hand, we will not give them national equality, because this is the only state the Jews have.”

Palestinian citizens who choose to participate in the electoral process have no choice but to enter the political playing field with their hands tied. The parties representing them are barred from challenging the fundamental principles of the regime that is dispossessing and oppressing them. They cannot seek to abolish the laws and systems that harm them, which are considered defining features of the Jewish state. They cannot fight for a core democratic tenet: full equality for all those living under the same regime. …

The perception that there are two separate regimes in this territory – a democracy on one side of the Green Line, within Israel’s sovereign borders, and a temporary military occupation on the other – is divorced from reality.

All of us, Jews and Palestinians alike, live in this area in a binational reality, under a single regime. However, not everyone will be permitted to vote in the coming elections, which will determine the government and our lives in the coming years. About half of the population – all the Palestinians who live in this area, whether they are citizens, permanent residents or subjects – are either fully or partially excluded from this decision-making process.

Here is an explanation (documented by links to its sources) of “Apartheid Laws in Israel – The Art of The Obfuscatory Formulation”.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report