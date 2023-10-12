The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East! In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former British diplomat and MI6 agent Alastair Crooke about the risks of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict spiraling into a massive regional war in the Middle East.

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former British diplomat and MI6 agent Alastair Crooke about the risks of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict spiraling into a massive regional war in the Middle East.

“I think that we need to watch very carefully, what happens with Hezbollah in the north. Hezbollah has a huge arsenal of missiles, something like 80,000 cruise missiles and smart drones. They would be a formidable ally [for Hamas]. In fact, it was [former Israeli national security advisor] Giora Eiland who said that if Hezbollah joins this conflict and opens a second front, then this would present an existential threat to the future of Israel.”

