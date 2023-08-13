AK Nation Shreds The Narratives

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you haven’t heard of AK Nation, check out his YouTube and Rumble channels for an alternative view of the problems facing Black America. Over the past few years he has exposed the George Floyd hoax, the Breonna Taylor drug cartel, the truth about mass shootings, and much more.

In this short video about “the importance of intersectionality” he dissects a brainwashed propagandist who has been pushing the narrative that blind Americans are treated with disgust if they are black and compassion if they are white. Be warned, AK may look like a big teddy bear but sometimes his language is not suitable for those of a sensitive disposition!

As he points out, the video in question has been edited selectively. Anyone who thinks otherwise should run the names Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder or Blind Lemon Jefferson through his search engine and see what comes up.

If AK has one fault it is that he is at times too generous to the police. Anyone who believes the American police or the police anywhere are anything but a necessary evil should think again. At the moment, it is the police in the UK who are in the spotlight after an idiot policewoman arrested a 16 year old autistic girl for telling her she looked like a lesbian.

Also, check out AK’s music channel and ask yourself why this guy hasn’t been signed up by a major Nashville record company.

