Adam Schiff’s Face is Priceless After Trump Calls Out Democrats’ “Ridiculous Partisan Investigations” At SOTU Address

Schiff is reportedly putting together a team of forensic investigators and money laundering experts to comb through Trump’s Deutsche bank records.
7 hours ago

President Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address from the House Chamber Tuesday night.

The President called for unity Tuesday night and said that the only thing that will slow down economic prosperity is endless wars and “ridiculous partisan investigations.”

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump said.

The camera immediately panned in on leaker and liar Rep. Adam Schiff’s face — Schitt Schiff looked like a deer in headlights.

Adam Schiff, who is now the Chairman of the House Intel Committee is abusing his power to ramp up investigations into President Trump and his family/associates.

Schiff is reportedly putting together a team of forensic investigators and money laundering experts to comb through Trump’s Deutsche bank records.

The President is right — the partisan investigations hurt the US and slow down economic prosperity which of course the Democrats ultimately want.

Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in ‘Mirror Response’ to US – FM Lavrov

Lavrov said that Moscow possesses all military-technical means in order to react to the threat posed by the US withdrawal from the historic Cold War-era treaty.
Sputnik News Service

7 hours ago

February 6, 2019

Via Sputnik News

On Friday, the US announced the suspension of its participation in the INF Treaty and began the process of fully withdrawing, which will be completed in six months.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow would give a “mirror response” to all US moves related to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“As for the INF Treaty, we have already said everything in response to the unfounded accusations by the United States. President Putin has determined our position — we will act in a mirror-like manner. The Americans have suspended their participation in the agreement. We did the same. Accordingly, upon the expiration of the six-month period, according to the results of the official note from the United States on withdrawal from this agreement, the deal will cease to operate”, Lavrov stated on Wednesday at a briefing in Turkmenistan.

As for the possibility of talks with the US on the INF Treaty, as well as the issue of strategic stability, Lavrov stated that “there is no lack of initiatives that we have provided to our American, Western and NATO colleagues”.

Earlier this week, Lavrov said that Moscow possesses all military-technical means in order to react to the threat posed by the US withdrawal from the historic Cold War-era treaty.

Just a day after the US announced the suspension of its participation in the INF Treaty and began the process of full withdrawal from the accord, which is due to be completed in six months, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, during which the Russian president said that Moscow was suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty in response to Washington’s move.

Putin, in addition, stated that the use of target rockets and the deployment of Mk 41 launchers in Europe since 2014 by the United States is a direct violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and reaffirmed that Moscow had been in strict compliance with the terms of the document.

On 1 February, US Secretary of State Pompeo justified Washington’s decision to suspend its obligations under the historic INF Treaty, triggering the six-month withdrawal process, by yet again accusing Russia of violating the treaty. Earlier, the US issued an ultimatum to Russia, saying that it had 60 days to start to comply with the agreement, or, otherwise, the United States could leave the treaty on 2 February.

Washington has been claiming that Russia’s 9M729 missile violates the INF Treaty, which bans missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles).

After being accused by NATO of a “lack of transparency” over the 9M729 missile (NATO: SS-08), the Russian foreign and defence ministries held a briefing, showing the missile, which is used in Iskander-M systems, and revealing its characteristics. Despite being invited to the briefing, NATO representatives, including US and EU envoys, refused to take part in the meeting.

Here Are 8 Things To Watch During Trump’s State Of The Union

What to expect from the State of the Union…

1 day ago

February 5, 2019

Via Zerohedge

C-o-m-i-t-y.

That, according to senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, will be the overarching theme of President Trump’s State of the Union, which is expected to begin at 9 pm ET  on Tuesday. Last year’s speech was distinguished by Trump’s calls for cooperation between the two parties during an 80-minute marathon that was the longest speech since the Clinton administration. Of course, Trump’s heartfelt speech did little to change the atmosphere of bitter partisan acrimony that has only intensified in Washington over the past year.

But after a divisive year that featured partisan battles over the confirmation of SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s zero-tolerance border policies and – most recently – the government shutdown, according to Conway, Trump is once again planning to strike a conciliatory tone to try and silence critics who joke that his speech would be more aptly referred to as “the State of Disunion”.

“This president is going to call for an end to the politics of resistance, retribution and call for more comity,” Conway said, spelling out the last word.

Many of President Trump’s recent decisions have been controversial among both Republicans (the trade war, his decision to pull troops from Syria and Afghanistan) and Democrats (immigration, the wall, the shutdown). And as the president seeks to rally support as the 2020 campaign season gets underway, previews of the speech published by the Hillthe New York Times and NBC News suggest that Trump will spend the bulk of his time touting his victories and selling his policies to the public, while calling for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on issues like passing a sweeping infrastructure bill. The “optimistic” tone will go a long way toward setting out Trump’s goals for the coming year.

With that in mind, here’s a roundup of what to expect from Tuesday’s speech:

Making the case for an immigration ‘crisis’ (the New York Times):

Immigration policy dominated the president’s agenda during his second year in office, and most likely will again during the third. Mr. Trump has consistently tried to make the case that there is a “crisis” – of crime, drugs and human trafficking – at the border with Mexico, an emergency that can be dealt with only by building a border wall.

The president is also likely to call for a legislative solution to address the so-called Dreamers, younger immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children and have no criminal record. This is one area of possible cooperation with Democrats, but there are significant disagreements about details.

Mr. Trump is not expected to veer from his demands for billions of dollars in funding for border security, including some kind of barrier. Congressional negotiators from both parties are trying to hammer out a deal on border security, but Democrats have been adamant that they will not agree to money for Mr. Trump’s wall, and the president has been pessimistic about the chances of Capitol Hill coming up with an agreement that meets his approval.

Still, he is not expected to use the address on Tuesday to declare a national emergency, which potentially would enable him to construct additional barriers along the border using presidential authority.

Will Trump declare a national emergency to build the wall? (courtesy of the Hill):

Trump is coming to Congress during crunch time for budget talks, with a Feb. 15 deadline to avert another shutdown.

In the lead-up to the address, Trump has slammed bipartisan negotiations as a “waste of time” and chastised Democrats for opposing his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

The president and his aides have instead hinted he may use Tuesday’s speech to lay the groundwork for declaring a national emergency that would allow him to sidestep Congress and build new portions of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump told reporters last week when asked about the declaration to “listen closely” to the upcoming speech. But a senior administration official who previewed Trump’s remarks on Friday would only say that immigration will be “the top priority” of the address.

A declaration would likely spark a political backlash by riling Democrats and even some Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has reportedly warned Trump privately that such a move could divide his own party. There’s also the near certainty of legal challenges to declaring an emergency.

The senior administration official said Trump, “in a spirit of trying to reach across the aisle to advance the interest of all Americans, is going to try to provide a bipartisan way forward” on the immigration stalemate.

Bringing homes the troops (courtesy of NBC News):

Trump has been fighting the Washington foreign policy establishment over his plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Syria.

Most Republicans and many Democrats in the Senate have voted against a “precipitous withdrawal” from either country, but the Democratic presidential candidates found themselves siding with Trump – even if they disapproved of his methods and perceived motives – on the basic premise of winding down the U.S. presence on both fronts.

Tuesday’s speech is an opportunity for him to make his case to Congress directly and to the viewing public at home.

“We’ve been there for 19 years, almost, we are fighting very well,” he said of the Afghanistan war in an interview with CBS that aired over the weekend. “We’re fighting harder than ever before. And I think that they will – I think they’re tired and, I think everybody’s tired. We got to get out of these endless wars and bring our folks back home.”

An end to AIDS? (courtesy of Politico):

President Donald Trump plans to use Tuesday night’s State of the Union address to promise an end to the HIV epidemic in America, four individuals with knowledge of the planned remarks told POLITICO. Under Trump’s 10-year strategy, health officials would target the U.S. communities with the most HIV infections and work to reduce transmissions by 2030. The strategy has been championed by top health officials, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Drug pricing (courtesy of Fortune):

Trump is likely to tout his administration’s long-awaited proposal to end a complex system of drug rebates that’s been blamed for helping keep prices high. The measure, announced on Thursday, could hand the president a potential win on drug pricing if passed.

Besides directly targeting middlemen like pharmacy benefit managers, the policy is a “clear negative” for makers of expensive drugs that use rebates to fend off competition from cheaper alternatives, said Veda Partners analyst Spencer Perlman. Sell-side analysts at Wall Street firms had mixed reactions as health-care supply chain stocks fell on Friday.

Abortion appeal (courtesy of New York Times):

White House officials said the president is also likely to talk about abortion and the “fundamental importance and respect for human life.” Mr. Trump’s evangelical supporters, who fervently oppose abortion, have been the bulwark of his political base.

He might also talk about China’s program of forced abortion and sterilization, and perhaps even efforts in the United States to ease some abortion restrictions, such as a contentious amendment regarding late-term abortions being considered by the legislature in Virginia.

Infrastructure (courtesy of NYT):

The president, as he did last year, will almost certainly make an appeal for an infrastructure program, and is likely to emphasize its effect in rural America, the home of his political base.

Programs to repair roads and bridges have strong bipartisan appeal, but so far, Republicans and Democrats have not found a middle ground.

North Korea (courtesy of the Hill):

Another major announcement Trump has teased is a second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told CBS News on Sunday that the meeting “is set” and that he would reveal the details “probably” during the speech “or shortly before.”

“There’s also a very good chance that we will make a deal,” Trump said of the planned summit with Kim, which is expected to take place this month.

The president could use part of his address to try to win over skeptical lawmakers, who heard from Trump’s own intelligence chiefs last week that North Korea is unlikely to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

One highlight of every SOTU is the guest list, as president’s typically incorporate the stories of every day Americans into their elucidation of their policy goals. This year, Trump’s guests will include an 11-year-old boy named Joshua Trump, who has reportedly been bullied because of his last name, Grace Eline, a child who was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was 9; Judah Samet, a survivor of the Holocaust who lived through the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; Ashley Evans, a recovering opioid addict; Elvin Hernandez, a special agent at the Department of Homeland Security who focuses on human trafficking; and Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong and Madison Armstrong, family members of a Nevada couple who authorities say were killed by an undocumented immigrant, the Washington Post reported.

Given that this will be Trump’s first SOTU with Nancy Pelosi standing behind him while Trump speaks from the House rostrum – and with a handful of lawmakers hoping to unseat Trump in 2020 sitting in the crowd – particular attention will be paid to the Democratic response. The official rebuttal will be delivered by Stacey Abrams while Bernie Sanders will once again deliver a rebuttal of his own.

Pressure on Gov. Northam strategy to be used on President Trump

Placing Governor Northam in a situation where his own party wants him out, Dems may be trying to set up a bigger attack against the President.
Seraphim Hanisch

1 day ago

February 5, 2019

The effort to oust President Donald Trump seized its latest victim for collateral last week when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was “outed” for allegedly wearing either “blackface” makeup or a KKK hood in a photo from his high school yearbook.

Naturally, the media is in an uproar about this, with Democrats in Congress (as well as Republicans) calling for the Governor’s resignation.

However, this situation is not likely to be a real matter of trying to secure racial justice, or “healing from the sordid history of American racism.” Rather, it seems to be the Left’s most recent attempt to create a framework for how to get rid of President Trump.

Let’s examine how this might work.

Racism has changed in America. Instead of it being carried out in the framework that the white European Protestant male is the source of all oppression against other groups (blacks, women, Hispanics, Catholics, Jews, RUSSIANS!!, people with polka-dot faces, and those with elephantitis all included), now it is sort of like “all the other groups get to strike back against good old Whitey.”

Except that it is not really all these other groups at all. Primary focus has been on those with African ancestry, because the period of legalized slavery in the United States has been so strongly vilified for at least forty years.

In fact if anything, it seems that most white Americans are loath to mention anything at all about African-Americans or American Indians (Native Americans) with anything but admiration for “how they have overcome great obstacles.”

However, the trope of racism has been brought to bear against those who are white, European-ancestry, any kind of traditionally-oriented Christian, and usually, males. It has been extended to MAGA hats and many things Trump, with the excuse being that the US President referred to Haiti and other such countries with an expletive adjective (that was billboarded around the nation from a closed-door meeting).

As in other areas of American politics, it makes no difference if one is correct or incorrect. The only thing that seems to matter in modern politics is appearance.

So when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made the news last week for vocally and publicly supporting abortion of a baby at any point in the term of pregnancy including at labor, the outcry was very strong, and Democrats now had a big problem.

A major part of the liberal agenda is abortion-on-demand, following the same model that was originally proposed in early forms of Communism. However, the shock of this barbaric practice being brought to bear against born children, where the baby would be killed after birth because the mother wants it, was evidently too much for someone.

Shortly after this horrific proposal was struck down in Virginia’s legislature, a photo of Mr. Northam’s pictures in his yearbook surfaced, showing two men, one in black-faced makeup and one in a Ku Klux Klan whitesheet uniform. The photos were from his medical school yearbook in the year 1984.

Presently the governor is under heavy pressure to resign, even though his resignation would reveal the problems his lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, has in more clarity, for Mr. Fairfax is accused of sexual assault.

The pressure to resign is coming from predictable sources – those being the Republicans, and also from fellow Democrats who are probably playing strategy.

However, this situation may be bigger than it looks.

The 2017-2018 #MeToo phenomenon revealed the power of the “court of public opinion”, that is, a mob of people pushed to action through receiving knowledge of a situation that they are told they should be outraged about. Racism is such a hot-button topic that it is very difficult for anyone to go public and speak a very simple truth to Mr. Northam’s situation:

This is a big deal over nothing. 

This is the truth. In the late 1970’s and 1980’s KKK themes and black-faced people, people imitating and lampooning cultures, colors, faiths and national ancestry was an extraordinarily popular form of humor. Mel Brooks, the Jewish comedian, spared no effort at imitating, even playing Hitler, lampooning Malcolm X, Winston Churchill, the Spanish Inquisition and many other stereotype sources. No one expressed outrage at his antics. In fact, if anything, people of all races and cultures found their meeting points in comedy and humor that this irreverent man offered.

No so anymore. Now these events must be answered with outrage, or else you are not a good person.

Governor Northam played a stunt in 1984 that was doubtlessly seen in the same light as Mel Brooks saw these things – subjects that could be laughed at now because we were not like that anymore. But standards of judgment have now been changed so that we are forced to give some “sympathy” for “how awful this was that we treated anyone in this way.”

This is simply nonsense. The discomfort some people talk about feeling is not because they are outraged at how cruel it is to black people to bring up any memory of the Klan. They are uncomfortable because they know that public opinion is said to be that this is horrible, yet in their own hearts, they do not feel horrible about it, and so then they think something must be wrong with them for not being sensitive enough.

This whole phenomenon is predicated on the fact that most people desire to be good, or at least seen as good.

This phenomenon is social manipulation played out in a masterful way. And the Left knows it can be used to bring down the President. The Governor is an acid test. Here is how:

  1. Governor Northam is being accused of being racist now because of this picture in the past. He probably was not even thinking along racist lines when he dressed like this then. We who lived in that time must be honest about that. Lampooning the KKK was humor. Look at this video, aired on March 15, 1997. And in 1984, this was even more common. (Yes, that is Sting playing a Klansman. Anyone hear him apologize for this? Let us hope not.)

  1. The gamble is this – if the Governor can be forced to resign over this, or make a fool out of himself by trying to deny it or not tell the whole truth about it, or if he can be forced to apologize in “shame and horror over his horrific actions in 1984”, then the Left will know it has quite a weapon. It will know it can use a person’s past against them and that if presented correctly, the mob will follow right along.
  2. The subsequent target for this sort of action may well be President Trump. Now, this was tried against him during the presidential campaign by the Hillary campaign, through the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which Donald Trump engages in a bit of big-boy shower talk. However, the savvy candidate defused it in about two seconds by simply admitting that he did it, that he was wrong, and sorry. Because he was so direct about it, the opposing campaign had nowhere to go. But if they can nail him on racism, and make him try to defend himself, then they have a prospect at winning.

It does not appear that the Left has a very good grip on this concept, however. President Trump is very good at sloughing off mud when it is thrown at him, and he also is very quick to add some more mud and throw it back. If anything, one of the elements of this story is that the Left is really out of touch with reality concerning Mr. Trump. Nothing they do seems to stick, though to give them credit, they do keep trying.

What is concerning about this latest round is that the attacks against Governor Northam have engaged the right, ostensibly Trump supporters, and they are almost all completely roped in to saying the same sort of lines as those on the left say: “It’s horrible! We cannot be so insensitive! We feel the pain of the suffering of the black people!”

But the real issue and problem with Governor Northam – his radical pro-murder stance, his complete and utter exposure of the brutal nature of abortion he wants normalized in his state – the Left does not want any attention to be directed at this. 

Nor do they want any attention directed at the fact that their supposed “crusade for the elevation of the African-Americans” is really a ruse, designed and intended to keep these good people dependent on government, in effect, slaves, just of a different type. We examine this in a parallel piece, here.

This was very likely a “revelation” launched not from a conservative, but from a leftist, as the Democrat Party eats one of its own for revealing the Plan too abruptly, and too early.

Time will tell.

 

 

