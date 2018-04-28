Accomplices of suspected ISIS members detained by FSB in Siberia [VIDEO]

It is a very, very, very bad idea to be an ISIS member trying to operate in Russia. This is because the FSB will catch you, and it will not be a pleasant experience.

Have a look:

This happened recently and was reported by RT and Fox News on 27 April. The allegation is that these men were in a sleeper cell in the northwestern Siberian oil town of Noviy Urengoy in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. They were taking orders from IS leaders operating in Syria.

These people allegedly were planning to execute massive terror attacks in Moscow.

There appear to have been two actions by the FSB related to one another. The first arrests are reported to have been in March, but the people shown in this video towards the end were detained in Noviy Urengoy on Wednesday, 25 April, and were considered to be accomplices. Security officers seized a cache of extremist literature and videos containing IS propaganda.

The alleged ISIS member were reported to be in communication through the use of the Telegram messaging service, which itself has been blocked in the Russian Federation through the order from Roskomnadzor, the agency responsible for censorship of the Internet in Russia. While this action has created a lot of problems for Russian Internet users, as you can read about here, the issue of IS and other terror groups using Telegram’s heavily encrypted secure messaging is also one that cannot be ignored.

