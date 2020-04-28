A wartime president – Outraged.eu

During times of war and strife, national leaders often aim to unite a broken country and, in the process, broaden their appeal beyond their most loyal supporters. Not President Donald Trump. Confronting a pandemic that has upended his presidency and threatened his reelection prospects, Trump has focused almost exclusively on tending to his base. While the coronavirus …
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply