The Railroading Of Novlett Williams (Part 2)

So no one should be permitted to upload an image to a website without a government permit, in effect? Maybe all computers and mobile phones should be licensed and inspected weekly. Just think of the work that would generate for police state tyrants.

The same hysterical article claims that around half a million men in the UK may have viewed indecent images of children. Which begs the question why was so much time and resources put into the Novlett Williams case? Before dealing with any conspiratorial motives it needs to be pointed out that a lot of the people who make these charging decisions are not very bright. Indeed, many police officers are not that bright; the aforementioned Leroy Logan was clearly an affirmative action hire. In sex cases especially there are men who should be charged with rape or some similar offence but walk free due to poor investigating and charging decisions, while at the other end of the scale some men are charged with imaginary crimes – as was Mark Pearson – or with historical sex crimes because some demented female decides to “disclose” her sexual abuse years and decades on.

Last month, the Court Of Appeal confirmed it had received appeal papers from the legal team of Novlett Williams. This will probably take months due to the current situation, but after it is heard, and hopefully after her conviction is quashed, I will have more to say about a similar matter.

In the meantime, let us look at a possible motive for her being so treated.

Novlett Williams joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1983, and became the first black woman on the force to be promoted to sergeant. In 1999, she was a founder member of the aforementioned National Black Police Association, and was at one point its general secretary. The NBPA is run out of the City Of London Police headquarters at Wood Street in East London. I use the word run in a very broad sense because it doesn’t appear to have much of a presence. Although its origins go back further, its main inspiration, if it can be called that, was the aftermath of the April 1993 murder of Stephen Lawrence.

For those not au fait with the case, some background information can be found here, but the way this poor kid’s death was exploited and continues to be exploited to this day was and is disgraceful. It was used as an attack on the rule of law, most notably by the abolition of double jeopardy in criminal cases.

The National Black Police Association was not without its opponents. Letters in Police Review in the years following its inception asked if there was a need for a specifically black police association. One can only imagine the outcry the suggestion of forming a white police association would generate.

The NBPA is obsessed especially with what it calls institutional racism, a phrase that gathered momentum in the UK after the Stephen Lawrence murder. In reality, institutional racism is an import from the United States where it was used to explain or rather explain away black civil disobedience and riots in the 1960s. This NBPA document about so-called institutional racism in Leicestershire Police should be taken with a grain of salt. Or maybe a boulder.

The Black Police Association is clearly a thorn in the side of the British police, so it may be that someone has decided to teach it a lesson.

Returning to Novlett Williams, in 1999 she received an award from Nottingham City Council, and was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the 2003 New Year’s Honour’s List. More recently she was singled out for praise following the Grenfell Tower fire. Although she has clocked up 36 years service, most police officers retire after 30 years, so hopefully her pension wil not be affected. She is also a lesbian, and there was at one time a suggestion that she might become the first black commissioner of police. One is entitled to ask if a white lesbian police commissioner might not see her as a rival.

One final thought, in 2008, uniformed thug Mark Andrews knocked a prisoner unconscious in a Wiltshire police station. Pamela Somerville – a small woman and not young – was thrown into a cell bashing her face against the floor. Andrews was prosecuted, convicted, gaoled, and sacked. Yet within days he was granted an appeal, his conviction was quashed, and he was ordered to be reinstated against the wishes of the police authority. If a thug like Andrews is considered fit to carry a warrant card, surely so is Novlett Williams.

