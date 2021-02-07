A Turkish drone shot down in Ain Issa, Raqqa countryside

sources reported that a Turkish reconnaissance drone was shot down by the SDF militants while it was flying in the sky of Ain Issa town in the northern countryside of Raqqa.

The sources said that the “SDF” militants in “Ain Issa” targeted the drone with ground-based anti-aircraft missiles while it was flying over the area’s airspace, and it fell near the fifth point of the “SDF” in the vicinity of the town.

The sources also pointed out that “an intense flight of Turkish reconnaissance planes took place in the region after shooting down the drone, coinciding with intense Turkish artillery targeting the” SDF” sites, killing one member and wounding two.”

On Friday, the “SDF” targeted with missiles / 3 / Turkish military points that are being established near the international highway Hasakah – Aleppo, in conjunction with the targeting of another Turkish point in the village of “Ma’alq” in the countryside of “Ain Issa,” amid constant tension in the town as a result of the Turkish repeated attacks for nearly two months.

Russia is trying to control the situation in Ain Issa by establishing both Russian observation points and joint ones between the Syrian army and the SDF to stop the Turkish violations that take the SDF as a pretext for its aggression on Syrian territory.

Russia had submitted a proposal to the “SDF” that would guarantee the protection of the town by handing it over to the Syrian army but it refused, which threatens the security of the region and raises concerns about a repeat of “Afrin” scenario in the countryside of Aleppo, when the “SDF” refused several years ago to hand it over to the Syrian state in order to confront the Turkish operation, which led to its loss after the “SDF” failed to protect it.

