A Stellar News-Website: Oriental Review

Eric Zuesse

The most important threat that our world faces is a nuclear war between superpowers — now particularly between Russia versus the U.S. and its vassal-nations. The U.S. Government has switched from a meta-strategy (prior to 2006) called “M.A.D.” or “Mutually Assured Destruction,” in which nuclear weapons exist in order never to be used but instead just to prevent WW III, to a meta-strategy called “Nuclear Primacy” in which the meta-strategy is instead to first-strike blitz-nuclear-attack Russia so fast (under 5 minutes if done from Ukraine, 7-minutes if done from Finland) that Russia’s central command in The Kremlin won’t have enough time to identify the launch against itself, and to press the button to launch its retaliatory weapons before being obliterated. The idea is to inflict upon Russia annihilation, while suffering losses of at most only a few millions, or tens of millions, of Americans, and so to ‘win’ WW III and control over not only Russia but the entire planet. For America’s leaders, this is a high-stakes game that they insist upon playing, and one they play 100% as win-lose, no win-win. So far, they’ve been ignoring that, in reality, the only alternative to playing it as win-lose would be to play it as win-win — an alternative that the U.S. and its ‘allies’ have thus far provided no indication that they are even considering. And this is the reason why the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says that the world is closer now, than ever before, to nuclear war — closer than even during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. However, as my recent article about that ended by noting (despite U.S. propagandists systematically refusing to report this fact to their deeply deceived public) all of the recent scientific analyses of what would happen if the U.S. plan to annihilate Russia’s retaliatory capacity by such a blitz-attack fails, conclude that because the results of all the thousands of nuclear explosions would virtually entirely eliminate agriculture, over half of this planet’s human population would die off during just the first two years after that blitz attack; and, so, the Nuclear Primacy meta-strategy would be risking destruction of this planet in order for America’s rulers to have even a bare possibility of winning control over it. Are they that psychopathic — psychopathic enough to risk that?

The news-site Oriental Review (which publishes some of my articles) doesn’t cover this meta-strategic issue but instead focuses immediately below it, on geo-strategy, and it is certainly a major contender to be the best, most reliable, and insightful, on that topic: of interpreting current international relations on this basis of prioritized geo-strategic analysis. Two recent editorials there exemplify this excellence:

One, on April 25th, was headlined “Catch Up And Surpass China”, and superbly summarized the arguments for and against the possibility that India will rise to surpass China as the world’s top-performing economy as the U.S. fades out from that role (as it increasingly is doing). The other, on April 26th, headlined “Failure Of U.S. Sanctions Against Russia”, and provided a stunningly succinct and entirely accurate description of the enormous harms that the rulers of the U.S. and of their vassal nations have inflicted upon their populations by their sanctions against Russia, which not only produced barely perceptible short-term costs to Russia’s economic and military power, but have engendered stunning long-term benefits to Russia, both economic and military. The world is thus now inexorably bifurcating, into a more rapidly declining “The West,” which is the U.S. and its vassal nations, and, on the other side, a Russia-China alliance that exceeds any previous one, plus a growing alliance of Third-World rising countries — many of which had formerly been colonial possessions of the U.S.-and-allied bloc — joining increasingly with the Russia-China alliance, in order to free themselves of control by U.S.-and-allied billionaires (and of their IMF, etc.).

What this comes down to is that the U.S.-and-allied bloc’s obsessive commitment to play internationally ONLY win-lose games that they are determined to win at all costs, and their rejection, repudiation and contempt for the win-win games that are the only type of games which Russia’s Government and which China’s Government have been offering to play in this Century, America and its ‘allies’ or vassal-nations are only accelerating their declines. Their dog-eat-dog model is not going over well, anywhere but within their own dictatorships.

