A bit of positivity to start off the month of September. While visiting the areas devastated by Hurricane Laura last week, President Trump spent some time with first responders from Lake Charles. His interaction with the men was Trump as he has always been. Not one to act “presidential” but rather, being the everyman who happens to be elected president of this nation is a great sign that he is truly with the American people as one of us.

… not as some elite hidden in a basement somewhere.

See for yourself.

