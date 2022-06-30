A “fearless” Gypsy in Ukraine learned to fear the nazis there.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

“Sin miedo” means “without fear” in Spanish.

A Twitter member @Youblacksoul had his account “suspended,” and in order to be able to continue it he therefore re-established it as

but that too became “suspended” and Twitter’s explanation was “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

While the account had existed, during March 17-19 in 2022, the person’s public name was “Juan Sinmiedo,” and here were the tweets posted during that time. But subsequently, what has shown from Twitter in order to explain what the reason for the cancellation of his account has been is:

Those key phrases, “Unfortunately, this author has asked us not to have their threads unrolled on our site,” and “This author has blocked Thread Reader,” both contradict what had initially been posted as having been the explanation for the cancellation, which was: “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.” Furthermore: he had tried to re-establish the account because his Twitter account had been cancelled by Twitter — NOT by himself. So, obviously, the new explanation, that “this author has asked us not to have their threads unrolled on our site,” and “This author has blocked Thread Reader,” are almost certainly false: not only contradicting what the initial ‘explanation’ had been, but they are false.

Why did Twitter change the ‘explanation’? Consider the context:

Sadism is a marked feature of racist fascism, or “nazism,” and it’s proudly displayed in today’s Ukraine, such as in this string of cellphone videos. It was posted as a string of tweets during March 20-22 by this “Juan Sinmiedo”, whose account then became “suspended” by Twitter, for an unstated reason: it was publicly exposing truths about Ukraine that mega-corporate America assiduously suppresses U.S.-and-allied publics from knowing — such as these humiliation-videos from March 19th, in which resistant Ukrainians are tied-up around things like lamp-posts and facing into the posts while their bare butts are exposed outward in order to be whipped by their nazi torturers. The tweets by Sinmiedo (probably a pseudonym in order to reduce the likelihood of his being imprisoned or even killed by government-agents) introduced them (as is shown in the archived copies that had been made of the string, and which are linked-to here, including some of his individual tweets here). He introduced them by saying “Hundreds of civilians have been punished for diverse reasons in Ukraine by paramilitary groups and National guard. Strong footage. Tortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls.” Displayed there are painful humiliation rituals by Ukrainian nazis who treat their victims as mere meat — animals that these perpetrators apparently believe have no other value than their flesh (to whip or otherwise). These victims are clearly “Untermenschen” (sub-humans), in the perpetrators’ view.

When Sinmiedo’s Twitter account was active, during March 17th-19th, it included the following four posts:

Mar 19 • 55 tweets •

Thread. Hundreds of civilians have been punished for diverse reasons in Ukraine by paramilitary groups and National guard. Strong footage. Tortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls. There is no[t] a clear motive for this [these] illegal abuses. They [the victims] are labelled as marauders. That can include men who don’t want to fight, who are suspected of russian sympathy, looters or people searching for food.

Mar 18 • 6 tweets •

Latest news, Zelensky it’s [is] a LGBTQ phobic [person], his party[’s] past legislation [were] targeting “homosexual and transgenderist propaganda” and [targeted] against gay marriage or adoption. It’s [Its] social politics regarding LGBTQ are a copy of Putin’s says [a] US think thank report. [t is] Targeting of “homosexual propaganda” by Zelensky.

Mar 17 • 15 tweets •

@MapsUkraine Testimony of Mariupol residents: Azov Battalion executed civilians triying to escape the city. More witnesses from Mariupol saying that Azov Battalion executed civilians trying to find a way out of the city.

Mar 17 • 11 tweets • 3 min read

The media keep lying about Mariupol Theatre after the Kiev government have already said there is no victims, as with the mosque, as with the missiles over the nuclear plant. All fake. But his testimony of a Mariupol resident is real. More testimony about the barbarities of Azov Battalion in Mariupol. Azov are nazis don’t let the media fool you.

On March 23rd, someone posted to youtube a string of Sinmiedo’s twitter videos which appeared to show victims tied-up around posts and then fisted by these nazi Ukrainian Government attackers, treated by them like punching-bags, and verbally insulted while they did it — another type of public humiliation-ritual. Here that is:

——

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsXmrLlP5Uc

“MORE #AZOV Human Rights Abuses In #Ukraine Vid Montage. @YouBlackSoul, Juan Sinmiedo”

March 23, 2022

PauliDee, TMJ

I found these videos on telegram by a poster named @youblacksoul who was run off Twitter. His name, I have found is Juan Sinmiedo. Thumbs up for courage.

——

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky denies that Ukraine has a nazi problem, but Sinmiedo’s tweets are hardly the ONLY evidence that he’s lying about that. These tweets were removed by twitter in order to keep up these lies by Zelensky and his Western backers — to hide the reality of America’s Ukraine.

The Azov Battalion are Ukraine’s elite nazi military forces, like Hitler’s SS were, and have been trained and armed by the U.S. Government, including the CIA. Perhaps the nazis in those videos from Sinmiedo were showing people of that Battalion, but they could also have been from other nazi organizations in Ukraine. The Azov Battalion have led the rest of the Ukrainian Government’s forces that had been, ever since 2014, shelling the breakaway Donbass region and trying to kill as many people as possible there, but were being restrained by the EU so that Ukraine would meet the rules to become acceptable to join the EU. Such flagrant nazism is unacceptable to the EU, though not to the U.S., and the U.S. basically hires such nazis to do its work in Ukraine, because Ukraine’s nazis hate Russians with a passion and are delighted even to risk their own lives in order to kill Russians — killing Russians has been their specialty ever since at least the 1930s, and America’s Congress and recent Presidents applaud that. In fact, at least some of Ukraine’s soldiers have been taking joy in torturing to death captured pro-Russia Donbass residents. That’s sheer sadism.

Another current example of the acceptance (and even encouragement) of nazis in today’s Ukraine was introduced to Western publics on March 21st by Patrice Greanville’s Greanville Post website, under the heading “Meet Ukraine’s Azov Figurehead Olena Semenyaka, Europe’s Female Führer”, an article by Adrien Nonjon, who is a Ph.D candidate in History at the Sorbonne in Paris. His article there links to a fascinating 14-page article that he had done for The George Washington University, in which Semenyaka’s meteoric rise to leadership positions not only within Ukraine but within the broader European nazi movement is described, analyzed, and placed into its historical context going back to the 1930s, and even earlier. This latter article closes by saying that “Semenyaka has enabled the Azov movement to consolidate and diversify its ideological apparatus but also to strengthen its influence abroad — an ideological mutation on a rare scale observed for the very first time in the history of the Ukrainian far right.” I had earlier written about the founder and leader of the Azov Battalion, Andrei Biletsky, and his adoption of Hitler’s advocacy of “Deutschland über alles” transformed to something like a “Ukraina über alles”, which is Biletsky’s “Great Ukraine” instead of Hitler’s “Third Reich,” so that, as Biletsky put it, “Social Nationalism raises to shield all old Ukrainian Aryan values forgotten in modern society. Only [by means of] their recovery and implementation by a group of fanatical fighters can we lead to the final victory of European civilization in the world struggle.” It would be Ukraine instead of Germany that would serve as such a hero-nation. Here is a brief propaganda video for Semenyaka. This is the force that today’s American leadership hired (along with hiring Ukraine’s two overtly nazi political parties) to lead the new, post-2014-Ukraine coup regime, and Semenyaka has become the Azov Battalion’s chief ideologist. She has rooted Biletsky’s movement in so many European philosophers, so that it is a coming-together of White-Supremacist thinking that will have some appeal throughout the EU, not only in Ukraine. This will help America’s leaders to keep the EU’s leaders under control (like Nuland famously said, “Fuck the EU”), because if the overtly nazi faction are ultimately to replace today’s (less-boldly nazi) EU leaders, then there will be no effective resistance remaining against allowing Ukraine into the EU and into NATO, and consequent placement of America’s nukes only a 7-minute flight-time away from hitting Moscow.

America’s leaders were very cunning to hire the Azov Battalion (and other Ukrainian nazi organizations) to carry out their plan against Russia, because — unlike Germany’s nazism, which was obsessive against Jews — Ukraine’s nazis are obsessive against Russians (and now lead the military forces in the nation that borders the very closest of any nation targeting specifically Russia’s central command — the Kremlin in Moscow). It’s much cheaper to use Ukrainian soldiers than to use America soldiers, to wage this phase of America’s long war to conquer Russia. And, so, during June 2011 through February 2014, Obama grabbed Ukraine in a very bloody coup. Then, he had his stooge regime there kill as many of the pro-Russian voters as they could, especially in Donbass, which had voted 90%+ for the democratically elected Ukrainian President whom Obama had overthrown. (His Administration had started by no later than June 2011 to prepare the coup.)

When Ukraine’s President Zelensky was asked (20 March 2022) by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria about Russia’s allegations that Ukraine’s government is “Nazi,” Zelensky mocked the very idea, because he himself is Jewish and because “The Nazi regime occupied the entire territory of Ukraine and Ukraine fought against Nazis” (but Russia supposedly didn’t fight the Nazis, he was implying, which was rabidly false). However, in actual historical fact, the ONLY region of the Soviet Union that largely supported the Nazis was western Ukraine (around Lviv), no part of Russia (where the Nazis were overwhelmingly loathed). Zakaria failed to call-out any of Zelensky’s blatant lies. Of course, that’s normal for ‘news’-media in The West. (And here can be found many of the truths that they likewise lie about to cover-up regarding the U.S.-and-allied imperialistic regime’s hiring and arming of Sunni-Islamic jihadist groups in order to overthrow and replace pro-Russian and pro-Iranian governments in the Middle East — the U.S. regime’s regime-change operations in a different part of the world, but for the same end, which is U.S. global control, and using proxy-armies of jihadists to overthrow governments in the Middle East, just as they have used as proxies nazis in Ukraine.)

By coincidence, Ukraine’s parliament posted, shortly after that Zelensky interview, a tweet by them which alleged that Russia’s bombing of today’s Ukraine is evil just like U.S.-and-allied bombing of Nazi Germany was evil, and that therefore today’s Western countries should establish a no-fly-zone over Ukraine to shoot down Russian planes there (though doing that would cause WW III). Web-posts immediately noted that for Ukraine’s parliament to say this proves that Ukraine (or at least its government) self-identifies with Nazi Germany and is therefore just like Russia is alleging Ukraine’s government to be; and, consequently, this embarrassing tweet was quickly removed. Fortunately, however, it had already been Web-archived, such as here. So, anyone who now says that Ukraine’s government isn’t nazi is contradicting what Ukraine’s parliament had said and displayed about itself. (Of course, there’s plenty more evidence of that government’s nazism, such as this.)

Furthermore, Zelensky personally (and increasingly) has been ruling Ukraine in a nazi fashion, such as by eliminating his political opponents. So, his denials of nazism in his Government are also false as personal representations about himself.

Putin had stated, as one of his top, if not absolutely top, objectives in his “Special Operation” in Ukraine, being to “denazify” it. (And that demand from him was the roadblock that terminated the negotiations: Zelensky is unalterably opposed to doing that.) But, in order for Putin to do it, he would first need to denazify America itself, because the nazis in Ukraine serve America’s billionaires, who effectively own America’s government — not necessarily the billionaires who own Ukraine’s government (who likewise contribute funding to the Azov Battalion and other nazi organizations). Putin’s — and Russia’s — only options now are therefore either, on the one hand, to conquer and retain for a number of years control over at least what had been the pro-Russian part of Ukraine (Ukraine’s southeast), in which case there will be a long-term possibility that America (its proxies there) will become defeated there; or else, on the other hand, for Russia itself to be defeated — swallowed up by the billionaires who control America and its vassal nations. (The third possibility would be WW III, which would be Russia-v.-America nuclear war, which would entail the entire world, especially those two countries, being defeated — destroyed far worse than any country ever has been.) Those are the three actual options.

This is what has resulted, so far, from the operation (the “Cold War”) that U.S. President Harry S. Truman had started on 25 July 1945, and that U.S. President G.H.W. Bush decided to continue on 24 February 1990 — and that therefore continues even today, and that today’s U.S. Government aims to win by, first, dismembering Russia.

Juan Sinmiedo exists (if he still does) in that historical context. His tweets were removed by the American Twitter firm for that reason, as part of the war, by America’s billionaires, to conquer Russia.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

