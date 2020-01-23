in Links, Latest

A Failed Impeachment Still Serves Democrats – PaulCraigRoberts.org

…………..reason that we don’t hear much about is that a number of prominent Democrats are under investigation by the Department of Justice for felonies committed in their orchestration of the Russiagate hoax.  This investigation could easily produce indictments of such prominent Democrats as Hillary Clinton.  Trump’s conviction in the Senate could stop indictments from the Barr-Durham investigation, but even a failed impeachment can be used as a shield against indictments.  Democrats can claim that charges against them are just political payback for their impeachment of Trump…………

