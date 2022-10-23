A Day In The Life Of Tiffany Cross

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tiffany Cross wakes up in the morning when the alarm clock next to her bed goes off. An alarm clock is a useful device, the first mechanical one was invented by a white man name Levi Hutchins way back in 1787. She pulls back the sheets, gets out of her bed, and walks naked into her shower. After showering and brushing her teeth, she dresses then makes breakfast using an electric kettle, of which the first of its kind was invented by the extant Carpenter Electric Company in 1891.

She opens a packet of cornflakes – invented by a white man named Kellogg – pours them into a bowl and pours milk on them, pasteurised milk named after the white man who devised the process.

After breakfast, Tiffany leaves her apartment in a block designed by a white architect and constructed overwhelmingly by white workmen. She takes her phone with her, another device invented by a white man, and walks to her private parking space. She drives to work in a vehicle invented by a white man and brought to the masses worldwide by a famous white man whose production line made it possible to assemble vehicles in half an hour.

She arrives at her office cum studio in a building designed by a white architect, owned by a corporation founded by white men to work for the white men who pay her salary. Apart from being born, everything Tiffany has in this world she owes to white men and women, indeed had she been born in an African mud hut in a part of the continent untouched by white “colonisers”, she would very likely have been dead by 43 instead of spewing her anti-white poison to the masses.

It is sad Tiffany hates white people so much, extraordinary that white men pay her to spread this hate daily, and perhaps even more extraordinary that the only white man on TV who appears to notice is Tucker Carlson.

