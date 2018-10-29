Connect with us

82% to 67%, Putin’s approval rate DROPS. Cause for concern? (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 9.
Alex Christoforou

20 mins ago

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a latest survey conducted by the Russian based Levada-Center, which shows s sharp drop off in the Russian President’s approval rating.

Much of the drop can be attributed to the domestically controversial pension reforms that Vladimir Putin has decided to undertake, costing him lots of political capital. Will the neocons and Russophobes leverage this drop off, or will Putin’s approval rating bounce back up to its previous, stable highs.

Via Zerohedge

The latest Gallup poll shows that support for President Trump surged to 44% during the first two weeks of October, just one percentage point below his personal best, which was reached during his first week in office.

Furthermore, as we noted previouslyDemocrats are worrying that their get-out-the-vote efforts (which have included such novel strategies as catfishing people on twitter) won’t mobilize the two demographic groups that are seen as crucial to a Democratic victory: Young people and Hispanics.

However, as Statista’s Martin Armstrong points out, there is a silver lining for the Russophobic left…

Russian president Vladimir Putin has long enjoyed a high approval rating but, this infographic shows, the latest Levada-Center surveys have revealed a steep drop off in recent months.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The main reason for this change in mood is a planned raising of the retirement age in the country – gradually from 60 to 65 for men and from 55 to 63 for women.

Having been consistently above 80 percent in recent years, the dip in popularity has seen Putin’s rating hit 67 percent.

Understanding the Khashoggi ‘game’ being played out by Erdoğan

Trump put his finger on the killing, describing it as the “worst cover-up in history.”

2 hours ago

October 29, 2018

By

Stalin said that the death of one man is a tragedy, the death of a million a statistic. And the death of one man, Khashoggi, at the hand of Saudi assassins in Turkey has reinforced that axiom.

One man’s death has set the whole complex Middle Eastern political vortex spinning.

The first effect of his murder is the shattering of a claim that Saudi Arabia’s, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), is piloting this most conservative regime on the path of liberal reform.

That MBS was a reformer was regarded with great skepticism even before Khashoggi was lured to the Saudi  consulate on October 2, ostensibly for papers allowing him to marry his Turkish fiancé.

Months ago, the international media made great play of MBS’s decision to let women drive – while also reporting his jailing of women’s rights activists.

MBS’s purge of the Saudi elite, by locking them in a luxury hotel until they handed over billions of dollars in cash and assets was regarded by many as shocking – was that reform or a move worthy of Al Capone?

MBS insists the assassination was done without his knowledge. Many will be watching the fate of the 18 men involved in the Khashoggi killing, not least because some are bodyguards previously identified in photographs with MBS.

How the assassins thought they could get away with it is also a mystery.

Turkey is festooned with CCTV and those images have made clear Khashoggi never left the consulate, but a body double did to deceive and attempt to establish that he had left the Consulate; how amateurish; how arrogant. Just as landing records showed the arrival to Turkey of the hit team, and their rapid departure.

Trump himself put his finger on this aspect of the killing, describing it as the “worst cover-up in history.”

MBS now badly needs to recover his image. Galloping production in shale oil by the US, which will soon over take Saudi’s mantle as the world’s leading oil producer, promises long-term cheaper oil. The House of Saud, which gives its family name to the country it controls, rests its authority on its ability to shower oil largess on its population. But there is not enough oil revenues to go around the whole 30 million. They need international investment.

Hence the drive to convince the world that MBS is a reformer. Few will now agree with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir’s description of the Kingdom under MBS is a “vision of light”.

Across the Gulf, Iran has won some breathing space, as it faces US sanctions barring companies, and anyone who has interests in the US, from buying Iran’s oil. The European Union may feel emboldened to encourage its companies – at least those with no US interests – to trade with Iran, keeping the Iran nuclear freeze deal alive.

Erdoğan reeling from his own US sanctions, in part resulting from his jailing so many journalists, and a spiralling debt crisis, has also gained an important ‘ace’.

Khashoggi was no jobbing journalist. For decades he supported the Saudi regime. The change of power at the top when MBS assumed the reigns of power, saw him switch. Khashoggi was critical in his writings of MBS, while supporting the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and further, he did not include any criticism of its (the MB) other main supporter (other than Turkey), Qatar.

Western powers, meanwhile, are on the back foot. Contrast the tardy reaction to the Khashoggi killing with the attack on the Skripals. After Sergei Skripal, the former Russian intelligence officer who was a British double-agent, was found slumped on a bench in the UK with his daughter Yulia, the UK moved quickly to expel Russian diplomats. Within days the US and most European nations followed suit.

By contrast, no Saudi officials have yet been expelled over the Khashoggi affair, with the only hard action being from Germany which has ended its miniscule arms sales to Saudi.

Trump says he is “not satisfied” with the Saudi account even following his phone conversation with MBS, while also making clear that the only real sanction available, suspension of arms sales, is not on the cards due to the consequences for jobs in the US.

Crying on Turkish TV, his fiancé Hatice Cengiz described herself as being in “darkness I cannot express”. It is a darkness faced by loved ones of the slain across conflicts raging in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Palestine; the suffering of one being a vivid reminder of the suffering of millions more.

The events surrounding Khashoggi’s death and the ‘game’ being played out by Erdoğan was most interestingly and eloquently described by former British parliamentarian George Galloway:

“Erdoğan’s definitely doing the dance of the seven veils, who knows when the final veil will be revealed and cast off but there is no doubt he (Erdoğan) has the goods! I know for certain because someone close to me has heard the goods (meaning the audio of the killing). He’s negotiating I presume behind the scenes, the price will be going up because frankly if this ordeal is released, it will be the most devastating audio of the 21st Century. Shakespeare couldn’t have written this, it’s Macbeth on steroids, right down to the poor son of Khashoggi’s who went to the Palace to shake hands with the murderers of his father.”

The story is still unfolding.

BREAKING: Angela Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered another an electoral shock.
Alex Christoforou

9 hours ago

October 29, 2018

By

After suffering yet another election defeat, this time in Hesse elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks to be calling it quits.

Meanwhile the conservative AfD enters parliament as their support throughout Germany continues to grow.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gained seats in Hesse and now holds parliamentary seats in every single German state, according to exit polls.

Another one of the neo-liberal, brat pack seems to be on their way out, as the curse of Assad claims another globalist victim…

Via RT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered an electoral shock, winning only 28 percent. The results were quite a disappointment for the CDU candidate and Ministers-President of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, a Merkel man who has stuck with her through thick and thin.

The CDU result marks a huge drop from the 38.3 percent won by the party during Hesse’s last election in 2013.

“We are in pain because of the losses but we also learnt that it is worth it to fight,” Volker Bouffier, the incumbent CDU state premier in Hesse and a Merkel ally, told supporters.

The AfD, meanwhile, gained 12 percent of the votes in Hesse, a state that is home to six million people and the German capital of finance, Frankfurt am Main.

The party’s parliamentary leader, Alice Weidel, took to Twitter to celebrate its success.

“We are the People’s Party!” she wrote, noting that the AfD is now “firmly anchored” in the German parliament and is “here to stay.”

The nosedive in support for Merkel’s party in Hesse, known as Hessen in Germany, was predicted by polls ahead of the crucial election. Back in 2013, the CDU had to make a coalition with the Alliance 90/The Greens after the election resulted in no clear winner. It’s not clear if the CDU will now again unite with the Greens to form a government.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), which went toe-to-toe with the CDU for decades, secured 20 percent.

“This is a bad result for us, I can’t put it any differently,” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil told broadcaster ZDF.

The Greens placed third, just barely trailing behind the Social Democrats with 19.5 percent of the votes.

Germany’s political landscape has been visibly crumbling in recent weeks. Earlier in October, Merkel’s ruling coalition was shaken after the Christian Social Union (CSU) – the sister party of the CDU – gained 37.3 percent in Germany’s largest and second-most populous state of Bavaria. It represented the worst election result since 1950, and a loss of its absolute majority for only the second time since 1962. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume called it a “bitter day” for the party.

With the emergence of a fresh crisis, Merkel may face difficulties when she stands for re-election as the CDU chair at the party’s conference in December this year.

Right-wing Bolsonaro wins Brazilian election in landslide despite mass protests

With 99 percent of the ballots counted, Bolsonaro, is ahead with 55.1 percent of the vote.
The Duran

9 hours ago

October 29, 2018

By

Via RT

Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing candidate from Brazil’s Social Liberal Party (PSL), has won the presidential election run-off, beating Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party after a campaign riddled with controversy.

With 99 percent of the ballots counted, Bolsonaro, dubbed “Tropical Trump” for his populist rhetoric, is ahead with 55.1 percent of the vote. His main opponent, left-leaning Haddad, is trailing with 44.9 percent.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has become a polarizing figure in Brazil because of his anti-LGBT, sexist and racist remarks.

He has represented the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil’s congress since 1991.

The 63-year-old politician easily won the first round on October 7, finishing far ahead of the field with an overwhelming 48 percent. While it was not enough to secure the presidency in the first round, polls predicted a problem-free run-off victory for Bolsonaro.

History might have gone the other way if popular former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had not been banned from running for office in early September. The Workers’ Party founder, known simply as Lula, is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption. However, before his presidential bid was rejected by the court, Lula was leading the polls.

Bolsonaro’s all but certain victory in the second round has sparked a vibrant protest movement that has seen thousands of women taking to streets to say “Ele nao” or “Not him” in Portuguese. Many of those who staunchly oppose Bolsonaro’s ascent to the highest office point to an array of controversial statements he made through the years and which he never recanted.

A military man, Bolsonaro saw virtues in the dictatorship that ran Brazil in 1964-1985, saying in an interview in 2016 that “the dictatorship’s mistake was to torture but not kill.” His scandalous remarks on homosexuals, rape, African-Brazilians, women, refugees who he once branded “the scum of the earth,” have resurfaced in the media, making international headlines.

Bolsonaro has come to power on the promise to fight corruption in a country that has been plagued by high-profile scandals in the recent years, as well as on the back of a liberal economic program. Bolsonaro vowed to reduce public debt by 20 percent through privatization of public companies, carry out pension reform, and lower the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 16. Even before his election, Bolsonaro appointed banker Paulo Guedes to lead a newly-established economic ministry that would combine the current ministry of finance and planning with the ministry of industry and trade.

An advocate of gun rights, Bolsonaro has proposed loosening gun ownership laws, and threatened to unleash a war on drugs in Brazil.

